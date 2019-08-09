YORK – A new trial date has been scheduled for Jamie Hullinger, 39, of York, who is charged with numerous felonies, in a case involving alleged first degree sexual assault of a child.
A status hearing was scheduled this week in York County District Court and court documents indicate a new trial date has been set for October.
Hullinger is charged with the following:
• Count 1: First degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 1B felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
• Count 2: Incest ,victim under 18, a Class 2A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
• Count 3: Committing child abuse intentionally, a Class 3A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison.
• Count 4: Terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison.
• Count 5: Tampering with a witness, a Class 4A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.
The alleged victim was under the age of 13 when the alleged crime occurred.
No further details of the case can be disclosed to its sensitive and graphic nature.
Hullinger was arrested on these charges in July of 2018.