WACO – The Trinity Lutheran School in Waco has been teaching kids – Kindergarten through eighth grade – since 1979.
Administrators say: “While our school has changed in size and looks over the years, the mission of the school has remained the same,” which is to bring in the Christian aspect to a well-rounded education.
Teachers are Mrs. Laurel Coates and Mrs. Nancy Ring.
Mrs. Coates was born in Stanton and attended grade school at St. John Lutheran School for her elementary years. She attended Nebraska Lutheran High School in Waco and graduated in 1986. Following her high school years, she attended Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn., where she received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1990. Prior to teaching at the school in Waco, she also taught at Manitowoc, Wis., and in Omaha.
Mrs. Ring grew up in Watertown, Wis., where she attended Trinity Lutheran School. Her high school years were at Northwestern Preparatory School in Watertown, Wis., where she graduated in 1981. She graduated from DR. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn., in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She has gone on to receive her state licenses in Wisconsin and Nebraska. Her teaching experiences started in Wausau, Wis., and have continued in Manitowoc, Wis.; Mankato, Minn.; and now in Nebraska. She has also coached cross country and track.