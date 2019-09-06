YORK — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people during a drug seizure this week on Interstate 80 near York.
At approximately 1:10 a.m., Tuesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder speeding near York at mile marker 353. During the traffic stop, a state patrol canine detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.
Troopers searched the vehicle and found approximately 18 pounds of marijuana as well as 800 THC vape cartridges.
The driver, Aaron Braun, 26, of Madison, Wisconsin, and passenger, Kristofor Cooks, 27, of Fitchburg, Wisconsin were both arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Both were arrested and taken to the York County Jail.
All three counts against the two are felonies.
Preliminary hearings for each are pending in the York County Court.
