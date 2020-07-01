YORK – A truck driver is accused of strangling and assaulting another truck driver while at a truck stop in York.
Billy Dmarco Myrick, 29, of Jackson, Miss., has been charged with assault by strangulation, a Class 3A felony, and the case has been bound over to the York County District Court.
According to the probable cause document filed with the court, the investigating officers with the York Police Department said they were dispatched to the truck stop in reference to an assault.
When arriving, they made contact with the alleged victim, who was a truck driver from Colorado. The truck driver told them that he was sleeping inside his truck in the lot, when he felt something hit his truck.
“He got up to investigate what was going on and made contact with (Myrick),” the court documents say. “He explained he attempted to take photos of Myrick’s driver and truck information and noticed the photos were insufficient. At that time, Myrick had already left the area. He reinitiated contact with Myrick a few stalls down. Myrick got out of his truck while he was attempting to take additional photos. (The other driver) explained that when Myrick saw this, he came up and grabbed his phone from his hands. (The other driver) said Myrick threw the phone in the cab of his truck. (The other driver) went to retrieve his phone from the cab and explained that Myrick punched him in the face. (The other driver) explained he attempted to defend himself by Myrick continued to punch him in the face. (The other driver) then said he went to the ground and Myrick began choking him with his left hand around his neck and continued to punch him in the face. (The other driver) explained that during this, it was difficult to breathe.”
Officers said the other driver allegedly told them he tried to call out for help but was “unable to as his airway was blocked. While Myrick was ‘choking’ him, he was also struck in the head by Myrick’s knee. Myrick attempted to leave the area and (the other driver) grabbed his white T-shirt, causing it to rip off of his body. Myrick was able to get into his truck and tried to drive away. (The other driver) advised he engaged Myrick’s airbrake and disconnected his trailer lights. Myrick disengaged his brakes and began to flee the scene. While Myrick was fleeing the scene, he collided with a concrete bollard connected to the south side of the lube bay.”
Their report continues that “this caused damage to the trailer and the structure of the building. A witness to the collision with the building was able to follow Myrick until he got to the interstate. The trailer did not have any lights and the vehicle description was driven to dispatch.”
A state patrol trooper was able to get the vehicle stopped, the report says, “and he was arrested for separate offenses.”
During their investigation, the York police officers said the other truck driver “sustained a bloody nose, scratched elbows and knees, and red marks on the right side of his neck consistent with strangulation.”
If convicted, Myrick could be facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision, as well as a $10,000 fine.
Arraignment proceedings are pending.
