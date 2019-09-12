YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department found 26 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $60,000, during a traffic stop at the York interchange.
According to York County Sheriff Investigator Alex Hildebrand, “a deputy with the sheriff’s department conducted a traffic stop of a 2019 Chevrolet Impala at the Petro Travel Store. The vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation that was committed in the area.
“Due to conflicting statements made by the driver and a passenger of the vehicle, and other indicators of illicit drug trafficking, the deputy deployed a K-9 on the vehicle. The K-9 alerted and indicated to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle,” Hildebrand said. “A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded 26 pounds of high grade marijuana located in two locked suitcases. The estimated value of the marijuana is roughly $60,000.
“The driver was arrested on charges relating to bulk marijuana smuggling. The driver was identified as Juan Pacheco of Washington. Pacheco was lodged in the York County Jail.”
The deputy was assisted by officers with the York Police Department.
