YORK – Sheila Hubbard of York and Wayne Williams of Central City will advance to the November General Election as the two candidates vying for the Subdistrict 7 seat on the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Board of Directors.
According to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office, Hubbard received 35.9 percent of the votes in the seven-county subdistrict. Williams received 23.9 percent of the total votes.
James Mestl of Henderson received 21.09 percent of the votes. And Robert Cooper of York received 19 percent of the total votes.
This seat had been filled by Ken Kunze of York, who decided to not seek reelection this year.
The following is a break-down of how each candidate did in each of the counties:
• York County: Hubbard, 33 percent; Cooper, 30 percent; Mestl, 26 percent; Williams, 9 percent
• Adams County: Hubbard, 44 percent; Williams, 22 percent; Cooper, 21 percent; Mestl, 11 percent
• Clay County: Hubbard, 34 percent; Williams, 24 percent, Mestl, 23 percent; Cooper, 17 percent
• Hamilton County: Hubbard, 34 percent; Williams, 31 percent; Mestl, 19 percent; Cooper, 14 percent
• Merrick County: Williams, 40 percent; Hubbard, 35 percent; Mestl, 13 percent; Cooper, 10 percent
• Nance County: Hubbard, 41 percent; Williams, 29 percent; Cooper, 15 percent; Mestl, 13 percent
• Polk County: Hubbard, 37 percent; Mestl, 32 percent; Cooper, 15 percent; Williams, 14 percent
In York County, according to the York County Clerk’s office, Hubbard received 1,166 votes; Cooper received 1,056 votes; Mestl received 917 votes; and Williams received 343 votes. There were nine write-in votes in York County.
The vast majority of votes cast in this particular race were done early/by mail – as was predicted due to the COVID-19 situation.
