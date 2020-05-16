YORK – Two candidates advance to the General Election in the fall, in a race where three candidates were seeking the Subdistrict 5 seat on the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District (NRD) Board of Director.
Merlin Volkmer of Shickley, Neal Hoff of Hastings and Kendall Siebert of Henderson sought the position.
Moving to the fall election will be Siebert and Volkmer.
Siebert received a total of 6,029 votes, Volkmer received 4,137 votes and Hoff received 2,548 votes.
The following is a break-down of the voting in the counties within Subdistrict 5:
• Adams County: Volkmer, 149; Hoff, 508; Siebert, 131
• Butler County: Volkmer, 151; Hoff, 79; Siebert, 166
• Clay County: Volkmer, 296; Hoff, 265; Siebert, 588
• Fillmore County: Volkmer, 761; Hoff, 163; Siebert, 344
• Hamilton County: Volkmer, 531; Hoff, 397; Siebert, 1,363
• Polk County: Volkmer, 348; Hoff, 219; Siebert, 418
• Saline County: Volkmer, 39; Hoff, 17; Siebert, 25
• Seward County: Volkmer, 919; Hoff, 543; Siebert, 1,273
• York County: Volkmer, 943; Hoff, 357; Siebert, 1,721
