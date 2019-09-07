Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Bounce houses were popular Thursday, kicking off the first evening of the 40th Yorkfest, themed “Back to the Future.” Food and fun filled the area around Kilgore Memorial Library and the City Auditorium.
Yorkfest 1979 Queen Elaine Dahlgren is elated to receive her very own crown, plus a bouquet of roses, at the Yorkfest Royalty Brunch Friday. Dahlgren – Yorkfest’s first queen – didn’t get to keep her crown after her reign, so a special presentation was given at the Yorkfest Royal Brunch.
News-Times/ Eric Eckert
YORK — Two days of Yorkfest 2019 “Back to the Future” is in the books, but the fun has just begun.
Standby community favorites like Yorkfest Coronation, Family Fun Night and Hospital Bed Races were held Thursday evening, with Friday’s Royalty Brunch giving Yorkfest Kings and Queens of years past and present a chance to reminisce.
A new amenity this year is a tent for nursing mothers, provided by York General in collaboration with Milk Works and the Breastfeeding for Health Coalition – Butler, Polk, Seward and York Counties. The Nursing Tent – a clean, comfortable space for moms – will be located on the lawn outside the firehouse.
Saturday attendees need not worry about missing the 2:30 p.m. Nebraska vs. Colorado game; a tent with a free watch party will be available following the parade. The tent is at 8th & Lincoln Ave., and will have concessions while supplies last.
Saturday: Fireman’s Pancake Feed (York Fire Department, 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.), Second Anniversary donut giveaway (Triple Crown Boutique, 9 a.m.), car show (Mogul’s, 9 a.m. – noon), street fair with food trucks (6th Street, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.), Bloody Mary Bar ( Eagles Club, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.), Royalty Wall of Fame (Kilgore Memorial Library, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.), Grand Parade (downtown, 10 a.m.), sloppy joe feed (Elks Lodge, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.), Floats After the Floats (Heritage Realtors, after Grand Parade), sloppy joe feed (First United Methodist Church, after Grand Parade), Husker Football Game Watch Party (8th Street & Lincoln Ave.), Elks Home Run Derby (York Ballpark Complex, 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), skate contest (Harrison Park Skate Park, 2 p.m.), Bike at Night (Blackburn entrance, 7:30 p.m.), Pianist Scott Carrell piano recital, York College, 7:30 p.m.), Stephen Paul w/ Shooter Jaxx concert (8th Street & Lincoln Ave., gates open at 7:30 p.m.).
Sunday: Knights of Columbus Breakfast (St. Joseph’s School Gym, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.), co-ed sand volleyball tournament (East Hill Park, 9 a.m.), Yorkfest Golf Tournament (York Country Club, 10 a.m.), community song service (York College Prayer Chapel, 2 p.m.).
