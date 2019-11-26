YORK — In an evening ceremony at the York Country Club, York High School alumni Col. Sam Hall (class of 1956) and T. Celeste Napier, PhD (class of 1973) were inducted into the 2019 installment of the YHS Hall of Fame.
The well-attended York Public Schools Foundation Recognition Reception drew friends, relatives and classmates from as far as England to honor Hall and Napier’s contributions during and after their time at YHS.
Col. Hall served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force, eventually earning the rank of Colonel, and – among other honors – twice winning the Distinguished Flying Cross for his service in Vietnam. Eventually Col. Hall was sent to the Middle East, where he helped orchestrate Operation Eagle Claw, which rescued U.S. hostages from Iran.
York High School played a pivotal role in preparing Col. Hall for life beyond high school. “When we left school I don’t think there was anything we thought we couldn’t accomplish,” he said. “They instilled in us confidence.”
Col. Hall excelled at York High, especially in the school’s journalism department. His senior year he received membership in the prestigious Quill and Scroll society, which honors outstanding student-journalists. He also lettered in both basketball and golf.
Col. Hall attended the University of Nebraska (Lincoln), earning a Bachelor’s degree in journalism. It was soon thereafter he joined the Air Force. In addition to working on a Master’s Degree from Auburn University, Col. Hall received Air Force navigator flight training.
Napier has established herself as a leading expert in neuropharmacology, drug addiction and the adolescent brain. Additionally, she is a psychiatry professor at Rush Medical College and Graduate College. Napier is a researcher, faculty member at Rush. She is also the director of Center of Compulsive Behavior and Addiction’s research and education department. She is particularly interested in the neuroscience of motivational behaviors, namely the regulation of healthy decision making versus drug- and behavioral-motivated decisions. Her research has written over 200 scholarly articles and similar documents. Napier’s body of work contributes to psychiatric medication development. She has become a sought-after contributor for media organizations.
In the years following her time at YHS, Napier earned her PhD in Pharmacology from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, and received post-doctoral training in Neurobiology at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.
The YHS Hall of Fame is overseen and managed by the York Public Schools Foundation. Since its inception in 2007, the Foundation has supported a wide variety of projects -- thanks to donations by individuals, local businesses and organizations, alumni groups and outside grants. The Foundation offers YPS classroom grants, and aims to enhance the learning experiences of YPS students.
