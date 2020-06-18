Two injured in I-80 accident

YORK – Two people were injured in an accident on Interstate 80 near York late Wednesday afternoon.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Department, on June 17, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the York County Sheriff's Office and the York Fire Department were dispatched to mile marker 356 on Interstate 80 for a multiple vehicle accident with numerous reported injuries.
Upon arrival, deputies observed a two-vehicle accident that was blocking a majority of the eastbound lanes of traffic.
Throughout the investigation, it was determined that a 2018 Jeep Wrangler and a 1996 GMC Sierra were traveling eastbound nearing mile marker 356 on Interstate 80. As the two vehicles approached the construction zone in the area, the Sierra slowed for traffic congestion. As the Sierra slowed for traffic, the Wrangler struck the rear of the Sierra at near-interstate speed.
The driver of the Wrangler was identified as Logan Otto Jr. from York and the driver of the Sierra was identified as Thomas Oppeneer from Loup City.
As a result of the crash, two people were transported to the York General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Seat belts were in use by all parties involved and alcohol is not suspected as a factor in this crash, the sheriff’s department says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.