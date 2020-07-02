YORK – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of the Highway 81 bypass and Recharge Road (West Fourth Street) shortly before 2 p.m., Thursday.
After a pickup and a car collided, the car came to rest in the ditch in the southeast corner of the intersection. The pickup was stopped in the middle of the intersection.
The car sustained very heavy damage, with the impact clearly on the driver’s side.
Responding to the scene were the York County Sheriff’s Department, the York Police Department and York Fire/Rescue Department.
Sheriff Paul Vrbka was on the scene, but was unable to comment as to the cause of the accident as the investigation was underway and traffic control was necessary.
Two people were transported by ambulance to York General Hospital for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
