YORK—Two York High School seniors have been selected as National Merit semifinalists among 114 of Nebraska’s brightest and best high school students.
Seniors Lindsey Stuckey and Alyssa Gilliland earned semifinalist status because of their exemplary performances on the 2018 Preliminary SAT (PSAT). The standardized test screens potential 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program applicants.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is a nationwide academic competition for recognition and scholarships. National Merit semifinalists like Stuckey and Gilliland account for less than 1% of the nation’s senior class.
“I was really excited, and was even more excited that there are two of us,” Gilliland said.
This is York High School’s first known occasion having two students reach the semifinalist level. York High School Guidance Counselor Tami Wegener estimated that YHS generally has a semifinalist every two to four years.
Approximately 16,000 students of 50,000 of the nation’s high scorers move on to be semifinalists. Semifinalists are based on state representation; the selected few semifinalists are the highest scoring entrants in each state.
Stuckey said vying for the prestigious honor wasn’t on her mind initially. “As a junior I didn’t understand what a big deal it was,” she said.
The next step for Stuckey and Gilliland is submitting information for the National Merit final grouping. Semifinalists advance by submitting SAT scores confirming the semifinalists’ PSAT performance. Also considered are academic performance, endorsement by a high school official, a detailed application and a personal essay.
“I am very excited to apply for finalist status and see what unfolds,” Gilliland said. “Many public colleges offer full-tuition scholarships and more to national merit finalists, and there are some opportunities for national merit scholarships through private colleges as well.”
If Stuckey and Gilliland are selected as finalists, they will be notified in February. Finalists’ application materials will be evaluated to determine if they are awarded National Merit Scholarships. There are generally about 7,500 nationwide who receive the honor. Winners are selected without consideration of college choice, family financial circumstances or major and career plans. The award is solely based on an applicant’s abilities, skills and accomplishments.
The privately-funded National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) -- a not-for-profit organization – oversees the National Merit Scholarship Program, which began in 1955.
