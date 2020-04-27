YORK – Two more cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed in York County.
According to the Four Corners Health Department, one case involves a woman in her 50s who is a direct contact of an earlier case in York County. She is self-isolating at home.
The other is a young person (a minor) who is self-isolating at home. Four Corners officials said close contacts of this case were notified and are in quarantine. Health officials said further that “upon investigation, it has been determined that there has been a low-risk exposure to this person for those people who may have been in Grand Central Foods on Monday, April 20, from 4-6:45 p.m. This is considered a low-risk exposure because the individual wore a mask during their time at Grand Central and the team at the store was actively disinfecting surfaces as part of their infection control protocols. In fact, management at Grand Central requires staff with customer contact to wear a mask and promotes the use of masks by customers in the store.”
Also over the weekend, a second lab-confirmed case was announced for Butler County. This case involves a man in his 30s who tested positive as a result of workplace testing outside the Four Corners District. He is also self-isolating at home.
On Monday morning, another case was confirmed in Seward County. No details about this case have yet been disclosed.
These bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District to 25. York County has 11, Seward County has had seven, Polk County has five and Butler County has had two.
While an increased number of cases is not good news, there was some good news over the weekend as the results from last week’s mass testing were released. As reported earlier, 89 people were tested by the Nebraska National Guard in York and of those only one person tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials had expected that number to be much higher.
Laura McDougall, Four Corners Director, said “our team felt very positive about the outcomes of the event. It was rewarding to see that the extra precautions and social distancing being done in the district has been paying off. None of us expected the number of positives to be so low, and it was a great way to end our week.”
More good news is that of the 25 cases in the Four Corners Health District, 11 people have fully recovered.
Unfortunately, there has been on death – a woman in Seward County.
