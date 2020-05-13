YORK – Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Four Corners Health District – one in Butler County and one in Seward County.
These latest cases bring the total number in the district to 73.
York County’s total jumped to 23 over the course of Sunday and Monday as a result of increased testing in the district.
The mass testing was conducted in Shelby and many of the people tested were contacts of known cases, either exposed through their workplace, their household or another close contact in the community.
In York County, the new cases were identified in a workplace and in family members of a previous case, according to Four Corners health officials.
Four Corners officials have not identified a specific workplace in the county as of this time.
There are currently 12 active cases in York County and there have been 11 recoveries.
There have been 23 cases in Butler County, 18 in Seward County and nine in Polk County.
Thirty-four people have fully recovered in the Four Corners Health District.
The number of people that have been tested: York County, 312; Seward County, 286; Butler County, 168; and Polk County, 112.
