YORK – Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Four Corners Health District.
One is a man in his 20s in Polk County who is self-isolating at home. Health authorities say contacts have been identified and they are self-quarantining.
The other is a man in his 30s in York County. He is self-isolating and contacts are in quarantine.
This brings York County’s total cases to six and Polk County’s to four. There is still only one confirmed case in Seward County and none in Butler County.
The others testing positive and their situations have been described by the health department as follows:
· One case in Polk County, a man in his 20s.
· One case in York County, a woman in her 40s who is self-isolating at home. Contacts have been identified and they are self-isolating at home.
· One case in Polk County, a woman in her 20s, who is a close contact of a previous COVID-19 case and has been in self-quarantine.
· One case in Polk County, a man in his 30s, who is self-isolating at home. Contacts with this case are also self-quarantining at home. This case was identified as community spread.
· One case in York County, a man in his 60s, who is self-isolating at home. Contacts with this case are also self-quarantining. This case was identified as community spread.
· One case in York County, a man in his 40s, with this case being identified as community spread.
· One case in Polk County, a woman in her 40s who is self-isolating in her home. This case has been identified as community spread.
· One case in Seward County, a man in his 60s, who worked outside the health district where it is believed he contracted the virus. He has been isolating at home since becoming ill. This case was confirmed on April 4.
· One case in York County, related to a case investigation outside the district. This case was confirmed on April 3.
· One case in York County, a man whose case was identified as travel-related. This case was confirmed on March 30 and was the first confirmed case in York County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.