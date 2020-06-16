YORK – Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Four Corners Health District in the last few days.
One is in Seward County, the other is in Butler County.
Meanwhile, the case number in York County remains at 37 – that number has been maintained for more than a week now. And Polk County’s case number remains at 11 – also a number that’s been maintained for a considerable amount of time.
Seward County’s case number is at 32 and Butler’s is at 52.
The total cumulative number of cases in the district is 132 and of those, 116 have fully recovered. There are currently 15 active cases in the district.
Testing remains to be active and accessible in the district. The following is the number of tests administered in each county, since the situation began: York County, 675; Seward County, 689; Butler County, 512; and Polk County, 220.
The good news is that as of Monday, there is only one active case in York County.
Statewide, there have been 16,725 cases since the pandemic situation began. The statewide number rose by 92 over the weekend.
Sixty-five of those new cases were reported in Douglas County on Sunday. Of the cases in Douglas County, according to health officials, 119 are hospitalized and 31 are on ventilators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.