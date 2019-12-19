Two women died after the car they were in collided with a semitrailer truck near Osceola, Nebraska.
Beverly S. Cox, 71, of Osceola, and Joyce J. Umshler, 81, of Shelby, Nebraska, were pronounced dead Wednesday at the Annie Jeffrey Memorial Health Center in Osceola, according to a statement from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the semi, Jose M. Jimenez, 51, of Channelview, Texas, was treated and released.
Deputies determined that Cox was driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse CX west on U.S. Highway 81 shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when the car crossed the center line near the intersection with Valley Street. The Buick collided with an eastbound 2001 Volvo semi driven by Jimenez.
Cox and Jimenez were wearing seat belts, but Umshler was not, the Sheriff's Office said. The crash remains under investigation.
