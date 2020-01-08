YORK – Two York residents have filed to run for a seat on the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors, to represent District 7.
They are Robert J. Cooper and Sheila A. Hubbard.
Their filings were made with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office, for this year’s election cycle.
This position is a six-year term.
The position is currently held by Ken Kunze of York, who has served on the board since 2009.
As a publicly-owned utility and a political subdivision of the state, NPPD is governed by a board of directors that are elected. The board is made up of 11 members from within NPPD’s chartered territory which includes all or parts of 86 of Nebraska’s 93 counties. The board meets once a month.
