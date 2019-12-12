YORK – A 38-year-old York man has been given probation in a case involving the possession of between 10 and 27 grams of methamphetamine.
Nicholas Turner was sentenced this week in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.
Turner was initially charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school/educational facility (frequented by children). That was amended with the new count, which is a high level felony.
According to the affidavit in support of arrest filed by an undercover investigator with the Rural Apprehension Program, a confidential informant reported that a transaction had been set up with Turner. That drug transaction was to take place at the 400 Block of Burlington Avenue, investigators said, which is close to York Public Schools’ enrichment center and the city’s community center.
Investigators say they equipped the informant with a recording device and a listening device, as well as cash in order to purchase methamphetamine. They say they watched and recorded the informant meet with Turner and purchase the methamphetamine, with the substance being positively identified later at the Nebraska State Patrol laboratory.
“This case has been ongoing for some time, it started in the middle of 2018,” said Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis. “Since then, he has gone to treatment. It appears he has had a period of sobriety this time and he has a significant hammer hanging over his head if he is given probation.”
“Until he went to treatment, he was a poor candidate for probation,” said Turner’s attorney, Chad Wythers. “But he’s gone to lengthy treatment, he has a plan going forward and he is literally the type of candidate we want for probation. Probation would provide structure and consequences as he goes forward.”
Judge Stecker reminded Turner of his criminal history, which includes MIPs, domestic assault and violation of a protection order.
“You have a history of failures to appear, and the nature of this offense is selling methamphetamine,” Judge Stecker said to Turner. “I disagree that you are a good candidate for probation, but what’s redeeming here is that you have taken steps with treatment. But if you fail at probation, you will go to the department of corrections. You appear to have gone through change, hopefully that is change that will last.”
Turner was sentenced to four years of probation, which Judge Stecker described, saying, “It will be long and it won’t be easy.”
Part of the terms of the probation is three 30-day stints in jail – which can be waived if Turner is found to be compliant with the terms of his probation.
