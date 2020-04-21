YORK – The number of unemployed people in York County increased by nearly 100 in the one month span between the end of February and the end of March.
The figures released by the Nebraska Department of Labor show that at the end of February, there were 179 people considered to be unemployed in York County. That number rose to 276 by the end of March.
The county’s unemployment rate jumped from 2.5 percent in February to 3.7 percent in March.
The labor force was considered to include 7,364 people in York County in March with 7,088 considered to be employed.
The unemployment rate in March of 2019 was 3.1 percent.
Counties with unemployment rates lower than York County’s (for March) were Antelope, Chase, Cherry, Colfax, Custer, Dundy, Fillmore, Garfield, Gosper, Grant, Holt, Jefferson, Kearney, Keya Paha, Logan, Pawnee, Perkins, Phelps, Rock, Sioux and Wheeler.
Regarding the state as a whole, the state rate was 4.2 percent. The rate was up 1.3 percentage points from the February rate.
State officials say “unemployment rate data for Nebraska goes back to 1976 and the increase in the unemployment rate of 1.3 percent over the month was the largest monthly increase ever. The last time Nebraska had an unemployment rate of 4.2 percent was in November and December of 2011.
“Unemployment claims in March accelerated as the month progressed due to COVID-19 having a significant impact on businesses,” said Commissioner of Labor John Albin in his monthly announcement. “New claims peaked the week ending April 4.
He added that through the first four weeks of elevated initial unemployment insurance claims, the industry most impacted has been accommodation and food service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.