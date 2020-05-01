YORK – The Nebraska Department of Labor’s weekly release of figures regarding unemployment claims shows York County residents are still making initial requests.
But the numbers are drastically smaller than they were a month ago.
The initial unemployment claims filed in York County were as follows:
• The week ending March 21: 51
• The week ending March 28: 126
• The week ending April 4: 136
• The week ending April 11: 91
• The week ending April 18: 68
· The week ending April 25: 23
For surrounding counties, the following figures were provided regarding initial unemployment claims:
Fillmore County:
• The week ending March 21: 11
• The week ending March 28: 29
• The week ending April 4: 51
• The week ending April 11: 23
• The week ending April 18: 15
· The week ending April 25: 8
Hamilton County:
• The week ending March 21: 34
• The week ending March 28: 65
• The week ending April 4: 93
• The week ending April 11: 56
• The week ending April 18: 43
· The week ending April 25: 21
Seward County:
• The week ending March 21: 70
• The week ending March 28: 177
• The week ending April 4: 193
• The week ending April 11: 79
• The week ending April 18: 101
· The week ending April 25: 53
Polk County:
• The week ending March 21: 11
• The week ending March 28: 31
• The week ending April 4: 36
• The week ending April 11: 17
• The week ending April 18: 16
· The week ending April 25: 14
For the state, the Nebraska Department of Labor says, “8,002 new unemployment insurance claims were filed during the week ending April 25. This is a decrease of over 33 percent from the previous week when 12,043 initial claims were filed. Initial claims are filed by individuals to request a determination of eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits. NDOL processes initial unemployment insurance claims and, if an individual meets eligibility criteria, benefits are paid for each week of continued unemployment.
“The highest counts of initial claims were in the health care and social assistance industry, which decreased from the prior week. All industries had declines in initial claims from the prior week.”
During a press conference this week, Governor Pete Ricketts noted that the rate of unemployment claims in the state is now a third of what it was at its peak. He also noted that in the last two months, the state had as many unemployment applications as in the last three years combined.
