YORK – Unemployment claims continue to be filed in York County and surrounding counties.
While there is a downward trend, compared to the jump at the end of March and the start of April, the initial claims are still being made.
Statewide, according to the Nebraska Department of Labor, unemployment insurance benefit payments reached a record high during the week ending May 9. Total benefits paid were nearly $104 million.
In the state, there were 6,313 new regular unemployment insurance claims filed during the week ending May 9. The highest number of new claims filed during the pandemic was 26,539 claims during the week ending April 4.
The highest counts of initial claims were in manufacturing, which increased 12.7 percent from the prior week. This is the second week in a row manufacturing is the top industry for initial claims since the spike in claims due to COVID-19. Most other industries had declines in initial claims from the prior week.
The initial unemployment claims filed in York County have been as follows:
• The week ending March 21: 51
• The week ending March 28: 126
• The week ending April 4: 136
• The week ending April 11: 91
• The week ending April 18: 68
· The week ending April 25: 23
• The week ending May 2: 29
• The week ending May 9: 35
For surrounding counties, the following figures were provided regarding initial unemployment claims:
Fillmore County:
• The week ending March 21: 11
• The week ending March 28: 29
• The week ending April 4: 51
• The week ending April 11: 23
• The week ending April 18: 15
· The week ending April 25: 8
• The week ending May 2: 7
• The week ending May 9: 22
Hamilton County:
• The week ending March 21: 34
• The week ending March 28: 65
• The week ending April 4: 93
• The week ending April 11: 56
• The week ending April 18: 43
· The week ending April 25: 21
• The week ending May 2: 25
• The week ending May 9: 25
Seward County:
• The week ending March 21: 70
• The week ending March 28: 177
• The week ending April 4: 193
• The week ending April 11: 79
• The week ending April 18: 101
· The week ending April 25: 53
• The week ending May 2: 52
• The week ending May 9: 49
Polk County:
• The week ending March 21: 11
• The week ending March 28: 31
• The week ending April 4: 36
• The week ending April 11: 17
• The week ending April 18: 16
· The week ending April 25: 14
• The week ending May 2: 12
• The week ending May 9: 5
