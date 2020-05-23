YORK – Unemployment claims continue to be filed in York County and the number of initial claims here, for the week ending May 16, was the 10th highest in the state, compared to other counties.
While there is a downward trend, compared to the jump at the end of March and the start of April, initial claims are still being made and there was a spike in this last recorded week. It is likely York County is seeing a higher number of initial claims than other counties, at this time, because a number of businesses are going through a cycle of periodic employee furloughs.
For the week ending May 16, York County had 86 initial unemployment claims.
Statewide, there were 5,836 new regular unemployment insurance claims filed during the week ending May 16. This was a decrease of 7.5 percent from the previous week when 6,313 initial claims were filed.
According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the highest counts of initial claims were in the area of manufacturing. This is the third week in a row manufacturing is the top industry for initial claims since the spike in claims due to COVID-19.
The initial unemployment claims filed in York County have been as follows:
• The week ending March 21: 51
• The week ending March 28: 126
• The week ending April 4: 136
• The week ending April 11: 91
• The week ending April 18: 68
• The week ending April 25: 23
• The week ending May 2: 29
• The week ending May 9: 35
• The week ending May 16: 86
For surrounding counties, the following figures were provided regarding initial unemployment claims:
Fillmore County:
• The week ending March 21: 11
• The week ending March 28: 29
• The week ending April 4: 51
• The week ending April 11: 23
• The week ending April 18: 15
· The week ending April 25: 8
• The week ending May 2: 7
• The week ending May 9: 22
• The week ending May 16: 12
Hamilton County:
• The week ending March 21: 34
• The week ending March 28: 65
• The week ending April 4: 93
• The week ending April 11: 56
• The week ending April 18: 43
· The week ending April 25: 21
• The week ending May 2: 25
• The week ending May 9: 25
• The week ending May 16: 18
Seward County:
• The week ending March 21: 70
• The week ending March 28: 177
• The week ending April 4: 193
• The week ending April 11: 79
• The week ending April 18: 101
· The week ending April 25: 53
• The week ending May 2: 52
• The week ending May 9: 49
• The week ending May 16: 38
Polk County:
• The week ending March 21: 11
• The week ending March 28: 31
• The week ending April 4: 36
• The week ending April 11: 17
• The week ending April 18: 16
· The week ending April 25: 14
• The week ending May 2: 12
• The week ending May 9: 5
• The week ending May 16: 14
