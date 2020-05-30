YORK – Unemployment claims continue to be filed in York County and the number of initial claims here, for the week ending May 23, was the 13th highest in the state, compared to other counties.
While there is a downward trend, compared to the jump at the end of March and the start of April, initial claims are still being made and there has been an uptick in the last two weeks here, in York County. It is likely York County is seeing a higher number of initial claims than other counties, at this time, because a number of businesses are going through a cycle of periodic employee furloughs.
For the week ending May 23, York County had 78 initial unemployment claims.
Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Labor called the number of initial claims, for the week, “stable.” There were 5,794 new claims filed last week, which was a decrease of .72 percent from the previous week.
The highest number of new claims, in the state, filed during the pandemic situation was 26,539 during the week ending April 4.
While York County had the 13th highest number of claims last week, Seward County was ranked 21st, Hamilton County was ranked 23rd, Fillmore County was ranked 42nd, and Polk County was ranked 47th.
The initial unemployment claims filed in York County have been as follows:
• The week ending March 21: 51
• The week ending March 28: 126
• The week ending April 4: 136
• The week ending April 11: 91
• The week ending April 18: 68
• The week ending April 25: 23
• The week ending May 2: 29
• The week ending May 9: 35
• The week ending May 16: 86
• The week ending May 23: 78
For surrounding counties, the following figures were provided regarding initial unemployment claims:
Fillmore County:
• The week ending March 21: 11
• The week ending March 28: 29
• The week ending April 4: 51
• The week ending April 11: 23
• The week ending April 18: 15
· The week ending April 25: 8
• The week ending May 2: 7
• The week ending May 9: 22
• The week ending May 16: 12
• The week ending May 23: 11
Hamilton County:
• The week ending March 21: 34
• The week ending March 28: 65
• The week ending April 4: 93
• The week ending April 11: 56
• The week ending April 18: 43
· The week ending April 25: 21
• The week ending May 2: 25
• The week ending May 9: 25
• The week ending May 16: 18
• The week ending May 23: 34
Seward County:
• The week ending March 21: 70
• The week ending March 28: 177
• The week ending April 4: 193
• The week ending April 11: 79
• The week ending April 18: 101
· The week ending April 25: 53
• The week ending May 2: 52
• The week ending May 9: 49
• The week ending May 16: 38
• The week ending May 23: 40
Polk County:
• The week ending March 21: 11
• The week ending March 28: 31
• The week ending April 4: 36
• The week ending April 11: 17
• The week ending April 18: 16
· The week ending April 25: 14
• The week ending May 2: 12
• The week ending May 9: 5
• The week ending May 16: 14
• The week ending May 23: 11
