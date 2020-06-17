YORK – Unemployment claims continue to be filed in York County – but the good news is that the number of initial claims continues to be much less than it was at the height of the pandemic and even a few weeks ago.
For the week ending May 23, York County had the 13th highest number of initial claims among the 93 counties in the state. For the week ending May 30, York County’s initial claims numbered only 24 which moved the county’s rank to 24th highest in the state.
And for the week ending June 6, there were 28 initial claims filed in York County, which moved the county’s rank to 21st highest in the state – but the figures seem to be plateauing.
Seward and Hamilton County each had 19 initial claims filed in the week ending June 6, which gave them rankings of 27th and 28th highest in the state. Fillmore County ranked 44th with eight claims and Polk County ranked 53rd with only six.
Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Labor said there were 4,697 new unemployment insurance claims filed during the week ending June 6 – which was a 7.57 percent decrease from the previous week. The highest number of new claims filed during the pandemic was 26,539 claims during the week ending April 4. There were 1,037 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed in the week ending June 6, compared to 1,079 the prior week, a decrease of 3.9 percent.
The department of labor also noted that “with the easing of directed health measures, the majority of the top 50 occupations with the largest amount of claimed weeks went down on average of 29 percent since the week ending May 9. The occupations with the largest percentage drops in weeks claimed were in the dental field, cosmetologists and hairdressers, retail salespersons, and waiters/waitresses.
Initial claims are filed by individuals to request a determination of eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits. The department of labor processes initial unemployment insurance claims and if an individual meets eligibility criteria, benefits are paid for each week of continued unemployment. Weekly certifications are required in order to claim continued weeks of unemployment and receive payment.
The initial unemployment claims filed in York County have been as follows since the pandemic began:
• The week ending March 21: 51
• The week ending March 28: 126
• The week ending April 4: 136
• The week ending April 11: 91
• The week ending April 18: 68
• The week ending April 25: 23
• The week ending May 2: 29
• The week ending May 9: 35
• The week ending May 16: 86
• The week ending May 23: 78
• The week ending May 30: 24
• The week ending June 6: 28
For surrounding counties, the following figures were provided regarding initial unemployment claims:
Fillmore County:
• The week ending March 21: 11
• The week ending March 28: 29
• The week ending April 4: 51
• The week ending April 11: 23
• The week ending April 18: 15
· The week ending April 25: 8
• The week ending May 2: 7
• The week ending May 9: 22
• The week ending May 16: 12
• The week ending May 23: 11
• The week ending May 30: 15
• The week ending June 6: 8
Hamilton County:
• The week ending March 21: 34
• The week ending March 28: 65
• The week ending April 4: 93
• The week ending April 11: 56
• The week ending April 18: 43
· The week ending April 25: 21
• The week ending May 2: 25
• The week ending May 9: 25
• The week ending May 16: 18
• The week ending May 23: 34
• The week ending May 30: 15
• The week ending June 6: 19
Seward County:
• The week ending March 21: 70
• The week ending March 28: 177
• The week ending April 4: 193
• The week ending April 11: 79
• The week ending April 18: 101
· The week ending April 25: 53
• The week ending May 2: 52
• The week ending May 9: 49
• The week ending May 16: 38
• The week ending May 23: 40
• The week ending May 30: 31
• The week ending June 6: 19
Polk County:
• The week ending March 21: 11
• The week ending March 28: 31
• The week ending April 4: 36
• The week ending April 11: 17
• The week ending April 18: 16
· The week ending April 25: 14
• The week ending May 2: 12
• The week ending May 9: 5
• The week ending May 16: 14
• The week ending May 23: 11
• The week ending May 30: 6
• The week ending June 6: 6
