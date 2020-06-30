YORK – Unemployment claims continue to be filed in York County – but the number of initial claims continues to rapidly decline and to be much less than it was at the height of the pandemic and even a few weeks ago.
After months of alarming figures, the numbers are now getting down to about what used to be considered somewhat normal.
For the week ending June 20, where there were only 16 initial unemployment claims filed in York County. That pushed York County’s ranking, among the other 93 counties in the state, down to the 28th highest. At some points during the pandemic, the claims took York County into the top 20 and even the top 10 at some point.
During the week ending June 20, Seward County’s initial unemployment claims number 26, which took that county’s ranking up to 21st highest in the state.
During that same week, there were only 10 claims filed in Fillmore County, according to the state department of labor, which created a 35th highest ranking for that county.
There were only five claims filed in Hamilton County for the week ending June 20, which drove that county’s ranking down to 49th highest.
And there were no claims filed in Polk County, for the week ending June 20. Polk County joined 22 other counties in the state that had no initial claims filed whatsoever.
Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Labor said new regular unemployment claims dropped 10.8 percent for the week ending June 20, with 4,342 new claims compared to 4,869 the prior week.
The department of labor also said that “with the lifting of directed health measures, 80 percent of the top 50 occupations with the highest number of weeks claimed have seen a drop of 4 percent or greater since the week ending May 9. Additionally, 64 percent of top 50 occupations with the highest number of weeks claimed have seen a 10 percent or greater drop since the week ending May 9.”
Initial claims are filed by individuals to request a determination of eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits. The department of labor processes initial unemployment insurance claims and if an individual meets eligibility criteria, benefits are paid for each week of continued unemployment. Weekly certifications are required in order to claim continued weeks of unemployment and receive payment.
The initial unemployment claims filed in York County have been as follows since the pandemic began:
• The week ending March 21: 51
• The week ending March 28: 126
• The week ending April 4: 136
• The week ending April 11: 91
• The week ending April 18: 68
• The week ending April 25: 23
• The week ending May 2: 29
• The week ending May 9: 35
• The week ending May 16: 86
• The week ending May 23: 78
• The week ending May 30: 24
• The week ending June 6: 28
• The week ending June 13: 23
• The week ending June 20: 16
For surrounding counties, the following figures were provided regarding initial unemployment claims:
Fillmore County:
• The week ending March 21: 11
• The week ending March 28: 29
• The week ending April 4: 51
• The week ending April 11: 23
• The week ending April 18: 15
· The week ending April 25: 8
• The week ending May 2: 7
• The week ending May 9: 22
• The week ending May 16: 12
• The week ending May 23: 11
• The week ending May 30: 15
• The week ending June 6: 8
• The week ending June 13: 4
• The week ending June 20: 10
Hamilton County:
• The week ending March 21: 34
• The week ending March 28: 65
• The week ending April 4: 93
• The week ending April 11: 56
• The week ending April 18: 43
· The week ending April 25: 21
• The week ending May 2: 25
• The week ending May 9: 25
• The week ending May 16: 18
• The week ending May 23: 34
• The week ending May 30: 15
• The week ending June 6: 19
• The week ending June 13: 20
• The week ending June 20: 5
Seward County:
• The week ending March 21: 70
• The week ending March 28: 177
• The week ending April 4: 193
• The week ending April 11: 79
• The week ending April 18: 101
· The week ending April 25: 53
• The week ending May 2: 52
• The week ending May 9: 49
• The week ending May 16: 38
• The week ending May 23: 40
• The week ending May 30: 31
• The week ending June 6: 19
• The week ending June 13: 20
• The week ending June 20: 26
Polk County:
• The week ending March 21: 11
• The week ending March 28: 31
• The week ending April 4: 36
• The week ending April 11: 17
• The week ending April 18: 16
· The week ending April 25: 14
• The week ending May 2: 12
• The week ending May 9: 5
• The week ending May 16: 14
• The week ending May 23: 11
• The week ending May 30: 6
• The week ending June 6: 6
• The week ending June 13: 6
• The week ending June 20: 0
