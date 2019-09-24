YORK – The unemployment rate for York County decreased between July and August, according to figures provided by the Nebraska Department of Labor.
The unemployment rate here in August was 2.8 percent, compared to 3.2 percent in July.
The workforce in York County in August was determined to be 7,370 people, with 7,166 considered employed and 204 considered to be unemployed.
The rate in August of 2018 was 2.4 percent.
The overall rate for 2018, in York County, was 2.5 percent.
Counties with unemployment rates less than York’s were Antelope, Boone, Butler, Cedar, Chase, Cherry, Cuming, Custer, Dixon, Fillmore, Garden, Holt, Kearney, Nance, Perkins, Pierce and Stanton.
All the rest had higher unemployment rates than what’s being seen locally.
The state’s unemployment rate was 3.1 percent for August.
"The number of people employed in the state reached a record level for the eighth straight month,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. "This number has topped 1 million since March.”
