YORK – Like the rest of the state, York County’s unemployment rate for the month of February remained stable at 2.5 percent – the same it was in January and the same it was for the entire year of 2018.
But also like the state as a whole, that rate is expected to go up in March, due to layoffs stemming from the COVID-19 situation.
In February, there were 7,207 people counted in York County’s labor pool. Of those people, 7,029 were employed and 178 were unemployed.
Counties with rates lower than York’s were Chase, Cherry, Colfax, Custer, Dawes, Deuel, Dundy, Fillmore, Furnas, Garfield, Gosper, Grant, Kearney, Keya Paha, Perkins, Phelps, Rock, Sioux and Wayne.
The state’s rate for February was 2.9 percent, according to the Nebraska Department of Labor. That rate was unchanged from the January rate.
A statement released by Commissioner of Labor John Albin said, “These numbers indicate how strong the economy was in February before the COVID-19 pandemic developed. We have seen a sharp increase in unemployment claims in March and encourage workers laid off due to the pandemic to file a claim online at NEworks.nebraska.gov.”
Lisa Hurley, director of the York County Development Corporation, said her office is not aware of any major, large-scale layoffs in this area at this time. She acknowledges there have been hours cut and some layoffs of workers at smaller businesses in York County.
YCDC will be facilitating an online meeting with the leaders of local and regional manufacturers in the near future during which they can share with one another issues, solutions, ideas, etc. YCDC will also be facilitating an online survey of businesses regarding the COVID-19 situation – that link will be shared in the upcoming week with the results soon to follow.
“It’s a tough time right now,” Hurley said Friday. “Yet, in talking with larger employers, they seem to be operating as usual. Yes, there are smaller businesses that are really having a tough time right now and they’ve had to cut the hours of some workers and so on. Our survey, I think, will give us a better idea of how everyone is getting through this time.”
