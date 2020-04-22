LINCOLN -- The University of Nebraska–Lincoln has offered more than 5,500 universitywide scholarships to the 2020 graduating class from Nebraska high schools.
The total potential value of the scholarships is nearly $56 million.
“We believe in the power of each student, which is why we want to make attending Nebraska a reality for as many students as possible,” said Justin Chase Brown, director of scholarships and financial aid. “This year, many of our incoming students have experienced heartbreaking school disruptions and event cancellations due to COVID-19. While the pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of daily life, we want to show our students we’re proud of what they’ve accomplished, and most importantly, support them in planning for the future.”
The awards offered include more than 3,200 Husker scholarships. In 2017, Nebraska Athletics began contributing $5 million annually in scholarship funds for Nebraska residents who do not participate in intercollegiate athletics.
“With one of the most affordable tuitions in the Big Ten, we’re proud to continue to be able to make attending the University of Nebraska–Lincoln accessible for students through our partnership with Nebraska Athletics,” Brown said.
To further serve students, Nebraska has extended its scholarship deadline for most merit-based scholarships to June 1.
“We expect to make additional scholarship offers throughout the next month,” Brown said. “We’re also still online, connecting with students through virtual events and appointments. We want to develop meaningful one-on-one relationships with students and families, and we invite them to collaborate with us as they plan their path to Nebraska.”
Students and families can connect with Nebraska’s Office of Admissions by requesting an online appointment here, emailing admissions@unl.edu or calling 402-472-2023.
Descriptions of the scholarships are below:
• Chancellor’s and Regents scholarships are among the most prestigious awards granted by the university. Each of these awards pays full tuition for full-time students with the potential for renewal at a value of nearly $30,000 over four years.
• David Distinguished Scholars are recognized for their academic merit and receive $3,500 with the potential for renewal for up to four years. David Distinguished Scholarships are funded in part from a trust established in 1973 by the late Adrian H. David, a Minneapolis attorney, in honor of his parents. Adrian David was a 1908 graduate of the Nebraska College of Law.
• Nebraska Achievement Scholarships are based on academic achievement, admission test scores and information in the student’s personal statement.
• Chancellor’s Leadership Scholars are awarded one-year scholarships of $1,000. The award recognizes and rewards students who have excelled both academically and in leadership roles in school and community activities.
• Students admitted to the University Honors Program, a universitywide community of scholars, are eligible for a $1,500 need-based award, renewable for up to one year. The Honors Program provides a customizable education that allows high-ability, hardworking students to make the most of their college experiences through small, interactive seminars and a continuum of hands-on experiences.
• Health Sciences Scholars receive various amounts. The scholarships are awarded to academically promising students interested in health-science careers.
• R.H. “Rick” Davis Scholars receive a commitment of at least $2,000 per year. This scholarship seeks to identify and attract talented students who have demonstrated knowledge and experience in diverse communities or backgrounds and are prepared to use this knowledge to contribute to the education of their fellow students.
• Johnny Carson Scholars, named for the Nebraska alumnus and television host best known for “The Tonight Show,” receive $3,500 with the potential for renewal. This fund was established in 1978 through a gift to be used for academic honor scholarships to encourage students of high academic abilities to attend the university.
• Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholars include students identified as emerging leaders through academic profile, attendance at one of the university’s diversity programs, and demonstrated interest, knowledge and experience with leadership and diversity. These scholars receive $2,000 with potential for renewal and will also participate in a leadership curriculum.
• Nebraska Legends Scholars are high-achieving students who receive a one-year, $1,000 award.
• Pepsi Scholars are those who have a passion for leadership and service and who have demonstrated involvement in activities during high school and also receive a one-year, $1,000 scholarship.
• Husker Living and Learning Scholarships of $2,500 are awarded to students who will live in university housing and demonstrate an interest in rigorous academic scholarship and zeal for leadership, service and/or diversity.
• The Husker Traditions Scholarship is a $2,000 renewable scholarship awarded to Nebraska residents who have demonstrated high academic potential.
• The Husker Power Scholarship is a one-year, $1,500 scholarship awarded to Nebraska residents who have demonstrated high academic promise.
• The Native American Heritage Scholarship seeks to identify and attract talented students who have demonstrated knowledge and experience in the Native American community or backgrounds and are prepared to use such knowledge to contribute to the education of their fellow students. Students receive a renewable scholarship worth a minimum of $2,000 a year, up to the full direct cost of attendance.
In addition to the programs listed, colleges and departments at the university offer various scholarships to first-year students. Students offered scholarships have until June 1 to secure their scholarship with the Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid by notifying the Office of Admissions of their intent to enroll through submission of the enrollment deposit. Learn more.
Students or families who have questions about financial aid, scholarships, grants or any other aspect of paying for college can contact the university’s first-year student services specialists in Husker Hub at huskerhub@unl.edu or 402-472-2030 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Husker Hub is a one-stop center that offers integrated services from the offices of Scholarships and Financial Aid, University Registrar, Bursar and Student Accounts.
York area seniors receiving scholarship offers include: William Brandl of Aurora, Regents; Kyla Carlson of Aurora, Husker Traditions; Trevor Dvorak of Aurora, Husker Power; Makayla Eberly of Aurora, David; Lauren Feely of Aurora, Husker Power; Kyle Larson of Aurora, Husker Traditions; Ryan Marlatt of Aurora, Regents; Sydney May of Aurora, Chancellor’s Leadership and Husker Power; Kaleb Moural of Aurora, Husker Power; Halle Nachtigal of Aurora, Husker Power; Scott Ostdiek of Aurora, Husker Traditions; Hannah Pedersen of Aurora, Regents; Gracee Pohlmann of Aurora, Husker Power; Levi Schulze of Aurora, Husker Traditions; Taryn Smith of Aurora, Husker Traditions; Levi Vinkenberg of Aurora, David; Camden Williams of Aurora, Regents; Joel Bargen of Centennial, Chancellor’s Leadership, David, and Husker Living and Learning; Erika Cast of Centennial, Husker Power; Kaitlyn Fehlhafer of Centennial, Husker Power; Rachel Hoffschneider of Centennial, David, Husker Living and Learning, and University Honors; Tabitha Keith of Centennial, Husker Traditions; Chaylee Tonniges of Centennial, Husker Power; Andrew Wellman of Centennial, Regents; Savannah Anderson of Cross County, Husker Power; Landen Berck of Cross County, Husker Traditions; Faith Fellows of Cross County, Husker Power; Amanda Giannou of Cross County, David and Pepsi; Sammie Osentowski of Cross County, Nebraska Emerging Leader; Randall Rafert of Cross County, Regents; Isaiah Spahn of Cross County, Husker Living and Learning, and Regents; Nicholas Hayek of Exeter-Milligan, David; Caitlin Murphy of Exeter-Milligan, Regents; Nicholas Andrews of Fillmore Central, Husker Power; Michaela Baker of Fillmore Central, Husker Power; Brock Godown of Fillmore Central, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement; Brooke Jensen of Fillmore Central, Husker Power; Trevor Meyer of Fillmore Central, Regents; Abigail Parten of Fillmore Central, Husker Traditions; KateLynn Petersen of Fillmore Central, Husker Power; Jacy Schlueter of Fillmore Central, Nebraska Emerging Leader; Carson Tatro of Fillmore Central, Husker Power; Kate Houlden of Friends, Husker Power; Lydia Dose of Hampton, Husker Power; Rachael Dente of Heartland, Husker Power; Odessa Ohrt of Heartland, Regents; Harmon Perez of Heartland, Nebraska Emerging Leader; Jordan Gress of High Plains, Husker Power; Hannah Hiett of High Plains, Nebraska Emerging Leader; McKenna Morris of High Plains, Husker Traditions; Jarrett Parsons of High Plains, Husker Power; Dylan Soule of High Plains, Husker Power; Matthew Barrett of McCool Junction, Husker Power; Zachary Taggart of McCool Junction, Husker Power; William Costin of Nebraska Lutheran, David; Corrie Edens of Nebraska Lutheran, David, and Husker Living and Learning; Matthew Koepsell of Nebraska Lutheran, Husker Traditions; Dat Le of Nebraska Lutheran, Husker Power; Zachary Richert of Nebraska Lutheran, Husker Power; Brian Seaberg of Nebraska Lutheran, Husker Traditions; Tanner Kropatsch of Osceola, Husker Power; Tatum Criner of Seward, David, and Husker Living and Learning; Austin Dobrusky of Seward, Regents; Larissa Embree of Seward, Husker Power; Amber Gadeken of Seward, David and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Andrew Gokie of Seward, Husker Power; Jacob Groff of Seward, Regents; Jarod Harris of Seward, Regents; Colton Hill of Seward, Husker Traditions; Alexis Hiser of Seward, Husker Traditions; Dylan Hiser of Seward, Regents; Ted Hughes of Seward, Husker Power; Elise Johnson of Seward, Husker Traditions; Ethan Koetter of Seward, Husker Power; Cassandra Kottich of Seward, Husker Living and Learning, Husker Traditions and University Honors; Emily Lintt of Seward, David, and Husker Living and Learning; Madalyn Lobmeyer of Seward, Chancellor’s; Antonio Lopez of Seward, Chancellor’s Leadership and Husker Power; Samantha Oborny of Seward, Husker Power; Kenna Piskorski of Seward, Husker Power; Wade Slepicka of Seward, Regents; Mattie Stillahn of Seward, Husker Power; Audrey Todd of Seward, Regents; Aryssa Two Crow of Seward, Native American Heritage, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Cordell Vrbka of Seward, Regents; Megan Vrbka of Seward, Husker Power; Madelein Woolard of Seward, Husker Traditions; Bailey Belt of Shelby-Rising City, Husker Power; Alyssa Blohm of Shelby-Rising City, Husker Power; Aspyn Harrison of Shelby-Rising City, Husker Power; Grant Lindsley of Shelby-Rising City, Husker Traditions; Alison Nekl of Shelby-Rising City, Husker Traditions; Jett Pinneo of Shelby-Rising City, Husker Traditions; Jayce Vrbka of Shelby-Rising City, Husker Power; Isaac Alberts of Sutton, Husker Power; William Burns of Sutton, Husker Power; Cory Carlson of Sutton, Husker Power; Sterling Cloet of Sutton, Husker Traditions; Laekyn Collins of Sutton, Husker Power; Jacob Haight of Sutton, Chancellor’s Leadership and Husker Traditions; Tara Overturf of Sutton, Husker Power; Jackson Perrien of Sutton, Husker Power; Braden Peterworth of Sutton, Husker Traditions; Lydia Rogers of Sutton, Husker Traditions; Karen Acosta of York, Husker Power; Jacob Diaz of York, David, and Husker Living and Learning; Major Eiland of York, Husker Power; Darin Ellis of York, Husker Power; Joseph Erwin of York, Husker Traditions; John Esser of York, Regents; Jason Franklin of York, Husker Power, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Ross Fraser of York, Husker Power; Alyssa Gilliland of York, Regents; Anthonie Gomez of York, Chancellor’s and University Honors; Natalie Hammer of York, David; Reed Malleck of York, David; Cassandra Mangelo of York, Husker Traditions; Matthew Mittman of York, Husker Traditions; Riley Nigh of York, Regents; Malik Patterson of York, Husker Power; Bailey Robinson of York, David, and Husker Living and Learning; Andrea Saxer of York, David; Lindsey Stuckey of York, Regents; Anne Thomas of York, David; Samuel Warneke of York, Husker Power; Beau Woods of York, Husker Traditions; Emma Ziemba of York, Husker Traditions.
