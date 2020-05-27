KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and a 2.0 for a “C.”
Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.
Students from the York area named to the Dean’s List include: Macy Brown of Aurora; Alena Carlson of Aurora; Tiffany Rose Conrad of Aurora; Grant Thomas Fox of Aurora; Shelby Kay Hoffman of Aurora; Justin Alan Joyce of Aurora; Jacalyn Kay Kliewer of Aurora; Kennedy Rylea Krejdl of Aurora; Carleigh Jene Novak of Aurora; Ashley Kate Pachta of Aurora; Timothy Deryl Peterson of Aurora; Laine Peyton SaBell of Aurora; Larisa Lela Spencer of Aurora; Savannah Rae Zimmer of Cordova; Samantha Jo Horne of Exeter; Tessa Elizabeth Bridges of Fairmont; Holly Aguila Manalili of Friend; Daegan Jacquette Dey of Gresham; Alisha Kathryn Vavra of Gresham;
Kiersten Kay Lubke of Hampton; Leslie Braun of Henderson; Olivia Ann Casper of Henderson; Lorissa Lee Auman of McCool Junction; Lindsay Anastasia Clark of McCool Junction; Lukas Dean Stuckey of McCool Junction; Evan Mitchell Peterson of McCool Junction; Hailey Jean Luzum of Milligan; Trevor John Luzum of Milligan; Christian Schleif of Osceola; Kyler Paul Van Housen of Polk; Alysa Marie Biggs of Seward; Madison Beth Geidel of Seward; Abigail Lynn Heller; Joseph Patrick Reimers of Seward; Erin Lyn Simmerman of Seward; Sydnie Elizabeth Adams of Shelby; Brianna Nicole Garcia of Shelby; Sarah M Godejohn of Shelby; Agustin Ruvalcaba, Jr. of Shelby; Nicholas Henry Vavricek of Shelby; Savannah Alessia Donnelly of Stromsburg; Kaylen Naomi Miller of Stromsburg; Benjamin Isaac Andres of Sutton; Rachael Kaye Moore of Sutton; Drew Bauder Steinhauer of Sutton; Ashby Dawn Stevens of Sutton; Anna Trombetta of Sutton; Braydon Tony Palmer Conell of Utica; McKenna Morgan Gierhan of Utica; Devin Andrew Johansen of Utica; Logan Daniel Johansen of Utica; Morgan Jewel Payne of Utica; Emily Nicole Farley of Waco; Ryan Schlueter of Waco; Jordan Jeffery Grooms of York; Lucy Lynn Haarmann of York; Kimberly Marian Kai Hallisey of York; Nicole Dawn Mittman of York; Luke Daniel Robinson of York; Holly Marie Rockenbach of York; Madelyn Renee Royal of York; Samuel Jacob Wallick of York; Hannah Elizabeth Way.
