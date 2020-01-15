KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and a 2.0 for a “C.”
York area students named to the Dean’s List include: Alena Carlson of Aurora; Cheyanne Diessner of Aurora; Grant Fox of Aurora; Arianna Grudzinski of Aurora; Shelby Janzen of Aurora; Justin Joyce of Aurora; Jacalyn Kliewer of Aurora; Kennedy Krejdl of Aurora; Kiersten Lubke of Aurora; Aubrie Noriega-Waldemar of Aurora; Carleigh Novak; Ashley Pachta of Aurora; Laine SaBell of Aurora; Alex Sellers of Aurora; Larisa Spencer of Aurora; Ian Heaton of Bradshaw; Savannah Zimmer of Cordova; Tessa Bridges of Fairmont; Holly Manalili of Friend; Jacob Nutter of Geneva; Sydney Siebert of Grafton; Daegan Dey of Gresham; Alisha Vavra of Gresham; Alex Veburg of Gresham; Leslie Braun of Henderson; Olivia Casper of Henderson; Lindsay Clark of McCool Junction; Lukas Stuckey of McCool Junction; Evan Petersen of McCool Junction; Hailey Luzum of Milligan; Trevor Luzum of Milligan; Christian Schleif of Osceola; Elizabeth Yungdahl of Osceola; Alysa Biggs of Seward; Haley Blecha of Seward; Madison Geidel of Seward; Abigail Heller of Seward; Shaylee Nelson of Seward; Joseph Reimers of Seward; Erin Simmerman of Seward; Sydnie Adams of Shelby; Brianna Garcia of Shelby; Joshua Garcia of Shelby; Sarah Godejohn of Shelby; Haley King of Shelby; Nicholas Vavricek of Shelby; Benjamin Andres of Sutton; Rachael Moore of Sutton; Drew Steinhauer of Sutton; Ashby Stevens of Sutton; Braydon Conell of Utica; McKenna Gierhan of Utica; Devin Johansen of Utica; Logan Johansen of Utica; Morgan Payne of Utica; Emily Farley of Waco; Jordan Grooms of York; Lucy Haarmann of York; Mitchel Hulse of York; Nicole Mittman of York; Shianne Philipp of York; Allison Riley of York; Holly Rockenbach of York; Madelyn Royal of York and Hannah Way of York.
