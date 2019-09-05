KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band opens its season Sept. 12 with performances at UNK’s football home opener at Foster Field.
In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, the 83-member band performs in the annual UNK Band Day Parade and Bearcat Marching Festival Sept 21. The parade begins at 10 a.m.
Other scheduled performances include the Oct. 5 Homecoming Parade and Oct. 26 at the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest, hosted at Kearney High School
Show themes for the 2019 season include music from Disney and Superhero Movies
The band is under the direction of Brian Alber. The drum line instructor and Director of Bands is Duane Bierman, and the color guard coordinator is Adrienne Rall. Drum Majors are Miranda Niemeier of Omaha and Sydney Wilson of Minden.
Pride of the Plains Schedule
• Sept. 12, 7 p.m. – Loper Football vs Central Oklahoma (Foster Field)
• Sept. 21, 10 a.m. – Band Day Parade
• Sept. 21, 1 p.m. – Exhibition, Bearcat Marching Festival (Kearney High School)
• Sept. 28, 7 p.m. – Loper Football vs Pittsburg State, Alumni Band Day (Foster Field)
• Oct. 5, 10 a.m. – UNK Homecoming Parade (Downtown Kearney)
• Oct. 5, 2 p.m. – Loper Football vs Northeastern State, (Foster Field)
• Oct. 19, 2 p.m. – Loper Football vs Northwest Missouri State (Foster Field)
• Oct. 26, TBD – Exhibition, Nebraska State Bandmasters Association contest (Kearney High School)
• Nov. 2, 12 p.m. – Loper Football vs Central Missouri (Foster Field)
• Nov. 16, 12 p.m. – Loper Football vs Washburn (Foster Field)
Area students who are members of the 2019 Pride of the Plains Marching Band include: Alisha Vavra of Gresham; Christian Schlief of Osceola; Mary Kate Steele of Osceola; Nickolas Shearer of Seward and Camden Wallingford of York.
