LINCOLN —The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred 3,478 degrees during a virtual graduation celebration May 9.The 3,417graduates are from 54 countries, 45 states and Puerto Rico, and 250 Nebraska communities.
GoBig Grad: A Husker Graduation Celebrationfeatureda “Dream Big” address from John Cook, head coach of Nebraska volleyball, and appearancesbyspecial guests. At the end of the event, Chancellor Ronnie Green officially conferreddegrees to students. The celebration can be viewed at https://commencement.unl.edu.Diplomas will be mailed to graduates.New this year, May 2020 graduates will be able to download and share their digital diploma. Details will be available soon at https://go.unl.edu/digitaldiploma.
All May 2020 graduates are invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony, and those plans are in the works.
Graduates from the York area included: Anna Louise Helzer of Aurora, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction; Kiley H. Hixson of Aurora, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Drew William Jensen of Aurora, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Olivia Lee Longsine of Aurora, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Katelyn Lane McClure of Aurora, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; Amy M. Morris of Aurora, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Jared Lee Stauffer of Beaver Crossing, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; TanyaLynn Crawford of Clarks, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Kenady Ann Kuhnel of Clarks, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Elle Katherine Lesiak of Clarks, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Jaedyn Kennedy Morris of Clarks, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Alex Robert Rhodes of Exeter, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Patrick Richard Vossler of Friend, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Nicholas Scott Eichelberger of Geneva, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with distinction; Elizabeth Marie Hayes of Geneva, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Lindsey Lynn Stoldorf of Grafton, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy; Todd Honas of Hampton, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Clay Parker Bergen of Henderson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics; Karmen Kay Browitt of McCool Jct., College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Stephanie Lynn Jacobsen of McCool Jct., Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration; Jarrett Richard Samson of McCool Jct., College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Riley Peter Girard of Osceola, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Joshua Gene Behlen of Seward, College of Engineering, Bachelorof Science in Computer Engineering; Grant Michael Biggs of Seward, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction; Eric Christopher Bohaty of Seward, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Horticulture; Quade Francis Brees of Seward, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy with distinction; Gabriel Charles Chase of Seward, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration; Kelsey Diana Evans of Seward, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Kayla Lee Gadeken of Seward, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife; Tom Richard Gremel of Seward, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering; Emily Kay Johnson of Seward, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with highest distinction; Ryan Patrick Klotz of Seward, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; JaredBrian Kongsjord of Seward, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Benjamin Andrew Kruse of Seward, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management; Noah David Lliteras of Seward, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Klayton James Pekarek of Seward, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Elise Marinda Raymond of Seward, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Anna Rose Schulz of Seward, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction; Austin Grant Sleight of Seward, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Andrew David Sorsen of Seward, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy; Tanner Rae Stalsberg of Seward, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction; Austin James Van Velson of Seward, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Jaden Gregory Kuhnel of Shelby, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Felicia Marie Pandorf of Shelby, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with high distinction; Ryan Thomas Perry of Shelby, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Vanessa Whitmore of Shelby, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Technology; Taylor Jo Nuss of Sutton, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Communication; Kaitlin Elizabeth Brabec of Utica, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Caleb Montgomery Utter of Utica, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Samuel Loran Jason Hall of Waco, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy; Jackson Dean Coffin of York, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Taylor Kenna Davis of York, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and HumanSciences; Jared Douglas Fletcher of York, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction; Ryan Lawrence Kopsa of York, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Jared Kyle Onnen of York, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Zachary Alan Way of York, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Cade Allan Zumpfe of York, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.
