The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2019 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions of medical resonance imaging, medical laboratory science and radiography.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.
York area students named to the UNMC Dean’s List include: Jennifer Kophamer of Seward, College of Nursing Omaha Division; Sophia Frook of Geneva, College of Nursing Kearney Division; Lillian Epp of Aurora, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Kalyn Wiarda of Aurora, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Margaret Webb of Beaver Crossing, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Chloe Engel of Clarks, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Ellie Steingard of Henderson, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Sydney Griess of Sutton, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Allison Hotovy of Waco, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Taylor Kadavy of York, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; McKayla Toovey of Seward, College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk); Nicholas Hohensee of Sutton, College of Pharmacy.
