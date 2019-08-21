Diplomas were conferred on 129 University of Nebraska Medical Center students last Friday, Aug. 9.
The following is a list of graduates from the College of Medicine, College of Pharmacy, College of Nursing, College of Allied Health Professions, College of Public Health and Graduate Studies organized by college, degree, and hometown. There are no formal ceremonies for summer graduation.
Graduates from the York area include: Walker Thomas of York, Master of Health Professions Teaching & Technology, College of Allie Health Professions.