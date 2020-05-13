OMAHA -- The University of Nebraska Medical Center conducted virtual commencement ceremonies May 7, 8 and 9 for 1,013 graduates.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each UNMC college hosted a virtual commencement and/or hooding ceremonies that included videotaped elements of an address from UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D. Each ceremony concluded with the conferral of degrees.
Graduates’ names were read while a slide of their name, degree and photo were shown on screen. Graduates are invited to participate in any future commencement ceremony in person.
Graduates from the York area included: Debra Niles of Aurora, Master of Science in Nursing, UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division; Eva Hansen of Benedict, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Chloe Engel of Clarks, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Sydney Griess of Sutton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Lacey Huber of Grafton, Doctor of Nursing Practice, UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Brett Quick of Aurora, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division; Kelsey Herrold of Seward, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (With Academic Excellence), UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division; Jennifer Kophamer of Seward, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division; Alexa Dawson of Stromsburg, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division; Shelby Gowen of Aurora, Doctor of Nursing Practice, UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division; McKayla Toovey of Seward, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division; Benjamin Lindquist of Osceola, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene, UNMC College of Dentistry (Lincoln); Leah Sackschewsky of Seward, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene, UNMC College of Dentistry (Lincoln); Lora Edelman of York, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene, UNMC College of Dentistry (Lincoln); Chancey Hanquist of Clarks, Doctor Dental Surgery, UNMC College of Dentistry (Lincoln); Brock Lewis of Seward, Doctor of Dental Surgery, UNMC College of Dentistry (Lincoln); Alexa Rosenau of York, Doctor of Dental Suergery, UNMC College of Dentistry (Lincoln); Tanner Hannappel of Clarks, Doctor of Medicine (With Distinction), UNMC College of Medicine; Sarah Hotovy of York, Doctor of Medicine (With High Distinction), UNMC College of Medicine; Marilyn Leif of York, Doctor of Medicine, UNMC College of Medicine; Tanner Griffith of Aurora, Doctor of Pharmacy, UNMC College of Pharmacy; Jacalyn Johnson of Aurora, Post Baccalaureate Professional Certificate in Magnetic Resonance Imaging, UNMC College of Allied Health Professions; Grace Halder of Seward, Doctor of Physical Therapy, UNMC College of Allied Health Professions; Trey Farmer of Seward, Doctor of Philosophy, UNMC College of Graduate Studies.
