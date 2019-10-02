The University of Nebraska Medical Center recently held ceremonies to signify the beginning of health professions for students in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk.
The students are enrolled in programs for medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, the allied health professions and graduate studies.
Students in many of the programs receive white coats. Ceremonies were paid for in part by donations from UNMC alumni, faculty and friends.
Area students include: Lillian Epp of Aurora, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Ellie Steingard of Henderson, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Gina Osterhaus of Sutton, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Allison Hottovy of Waco, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Sophia Frook of Geneva, College of Nursing Kearney Division; Maria McDougall of York, College of Nursing Kearney Division; Brock Reichardt of Aurora, College of Dentistry; Victoria Woodburn of York, College of Dentistry; Reese Gebers of York, College of Dentistry; Ali Tanbouza-Husseini of Aurora, College of Pharmacy; Hailee Hanthorn of Sutton, College of Pharmacy; Nicholas Hohensee of Sutton, College of Pharmacy; Hayley Nienhueser of York, College of Pharmacy; Kathryn Muilenburg of Aurora, Graduate Studies; Andrew Hills of York, Graduate Studies; Jacalyn Johnson of Aurora, Magnetic Resonance Imaging; Gabriel Fisher of McCool Junction, Physical Therapy; Nickolas Bockoven of Seward, Physician Assistant; Carlie Pickrel of York, Physician Assistant; Cacey Vavra of Beaver Crossing, Radiation Therapy; Caroline Hahn of Utica, Radiography.
