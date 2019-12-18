OMAHA -- A commencement ceremony will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, for 349 University of Nebraska Medical Center students.
The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. in the Witherspoon Concert Hall at the Joslyn Art Museum.
Students receiving degrees from the York area include: Kalyn Wiarda of Aurora, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Margaret Webb of Beaver Crossing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (With High Distinction), College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Taylor Kadavy of York, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Jaimee Shropshire of Seward, Master of Health Professions Teaching & Technology (With Highest Distinction), College of Allied Health Professions.
