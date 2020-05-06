OMAHA -- The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) announced today a series of new programs that will keep new and returning Mavericks on the fast track toward their future academic and professional goals.
The five new, limited time and enduring, UNO Incentives programs, which make available millions of additional dollars in potential cost-savings for students, include merit-based academic tuition assistance, vouchers for residents, incentives for new graduate students, reduced costs for online courses, and a unique package supporting healthcare workers and their families.
Current and prospective students can learn more about each UNO Incentives program by applying to UNO today and visiting the UNO Incentives Program page.
“Many students and their families across the state are concerned about studying at distances away from home communities, or are concerned about economic insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 crisis,” UNO Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D., said. “We owe it to them to go the extra mile and ensure that one of the best educational experiences the state has to offer remains safe, accessible, and affordable. We look forward to welcoming these new and returning students back to campus.”
Faculty Scholarship and Maverick Scholarship
Students who earn a 23-25 on their ACT and have a 3.5 GPA or higher are eligible for the Faculty Scholarship, for $1,000.
Students who earned a 3.25 to 3.49 GPA and earned at least a 23 on their ACT are eligible for the Maverick Scholarship, for up to $5,500.
Jump Start Scholarship
The Jump Start Scholarship, an award for the first enrolled term of a UNO graduate degree program, is available for the Summer 2020, Fall 2020, or Spring 2021 term to undergraduate graduating UNO seniors. The value of the scholarship is relative to the number of enrolled credit hours during the first admitted semester.
Reduced Online Tuition for Metropolitan Advantage Enrollees
UNO students attending UNO undergraduate and graduate programs through the Metropolitan Advantage Program (MAP) will have reduced online tuition rates for the Summer 2020 semester.
Graduate and undergraduate students eligible for MAP at UNO are Iowa residents of Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Shelby, and Woodbury counties and/or graduates of high schools within those counties who meet UNO’s admissions requirements.
UNMC/Nebraska Medicine Healthcare Heroes Package
Through the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine Healthcare Heroes package, UNMC and Nebraska Medicine employees and their families are eligible for a new one-time scholarship and a voucher redeemable with select campus vendors.
