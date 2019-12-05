Friday, Dec. 5
• Library Learning Time for Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers
Kilgore Memorial Library will hold Library Learning Time For Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers on Friday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
• Munchkin Mornings
Bring your toddlers to enjoy some play time and burn off energy at the York Community Center gym on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 - 11 a.m. Drop in and play whenever. York Parks & Rec will have balls, scooters, tunnels, etc. that will let the tots be creative and interact with each other. Open to kids ages 5 and under.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
• Girl Scout Meeting
Girl Scout Troop #50011 will meet Monday, Dec. 9, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., in the Benedict Community Center.
Monday, Dec. 9
• Tot Time
Give yourself an hour of freedom and your toddler some time to make friends, play games, discover crafts and learn developmental skills at York Parks & Rec’s Tot Time. Tot Time is held at the York Community Center from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 and is open to tots ages 3 - 5 years.
Friday, Dec. 13
• Parents Night Out — Holiday Edition
Parents, still have some holiday shopping or wrapping that needs to be done? Kids, do you enjoy swimming, movies, pizza, and games? Come out for the Parent’s Night Out —Holiday Edition on Friday, Dec. 13 at the York Community Center from 5:30 - 9 p.m. The cost is $10 per child and they must be registered by Dec. 9.
Saturday, Dec. 14
• Candy Cane Hunt & Cookie Decorating
York Parks & Rec will be teaming up with York Area Young Professionals again this year to provide a morning of holiday fun! York Parks & Rec will hide candy canes throughout East Hill Park on Saturday, Dec. 14 where we welcome you to come hunt for candy canes and try to collect as many as possible starting at 9 a.m. Then directly following that, we will head over to York College’s Sack Hall to decorate cookies, provided by York Area Young Professionals.
• Geneva UMC & UCC Christmas Store
The Geneva UMC and UCC Christmas Store, which hosts free shopping for kids 14 and under will be open at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
• Fairmont Library Storytime
The Fairmont Public Library will host storytime and a Christmas ornament making workshop on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
• Tot Time
Give yourself an hour of freedom and your toddler some time to make friends, play games, discover crafts and learn developmental skills at York Parks & Rec’s Tot Time. Tot Time is held at the York Community Center from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 and is open to tots ages 3 - 5 years.
