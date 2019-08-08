Thursday, Aug. 8
• Pokemon Club at the Geneva Public Library
Kids are invited to bring their Pokemon cards to Pokemon Club on Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Geneva Public Library and either battle or trade from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
• Maker Camp at the Geneva Public Library
Youth in grades 3 and up are invited to the August Edition of Maker Camp on Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Geneva Public Library. This free activity hour is an opportunity for children to engage in STEAM-related activities where they will learn concepts and create objects from 4 – 5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 15
• Maker Camp at the Geneva Public Library
Youth in grades 3 and up are invited to the August Edition of Maker Camp on Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Geneva Public Library. This free activity hour is an opportunity for children to engage in STEAM-related activities where they will learn concepts and create objects from 4 – 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
• Bike at Night
Enjoy the well-lit trails of York at night on Saturday, Sept. 7 as a part of Yorkfest! This event will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Blackburn entrance of the Beaver Creek Trails and go all the way through to Harrison Park. Stop along the way at stations put on by different organizations from around the community. Come and go at any time, we will be there until dark. This is a great way to get the family out and see the community in a different light!
Monday, Sept. 9
• Spy Kids
CALLING ALL KID DETECTIVES: Your expertise is needed in our quest to solve mysteries! During York Parks and Rec Spy Kids participants will be unraveling riddles, discovering clues, investigating evidence, and interrogating witnesses all in a search to find the culprit! Spy Kids will be held at the York Community Center on Monday, Sept. 9 from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. and is open to students in grades 2 - 5.
Friday, Sept. 13
• Parents Night Out
Parents, can’t find a babysitter? Kids, do you enjoy pool parties, pizza, and movies with friends? Now everybody wins with Parents Night Out! Kids ages 3 through grade 5 can be dropped off at the York Community Center from 5:30 - 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. The cost is $10 per child and you must register your child by Sept. 10 in order for them to attend.
Monday, Sept. 16
• Spy Kids
CALLING ALL KID DETECTIVES: Your expertise is needed in our quest to solve mysteries! During York Parks and Rec Spy Kids participants will be unraveling riddles, discovering clues, investigating evidence, and interrogating witnesses all in a search to find the culprit! Spy Kids will be held at the York Community Center on Monday, Sept. 16 from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. and is open to students in grades 2 - 5.
Friday, Sept. 20
• Film on the Field
York Parks & Rec will be hosting an outside showing of “The Game Plan” at Levitt Stadium directly following the York Dukes football game on Friday, Sept. 20. This is a free event, we provide popcorn and the movie, all you need to bring is yourself, a blanket, and some friends and family!
Monday, Sept. 23
• Spy Kids
CALLING ALL KID DETECTIVES: Your expertise is needed in our quest to solve mysteries! During York Parks and Rec Spy Kids participants will be unraveling riddles, discovering clues, investigating evidence, and interrogating witnesses all in a search to find the culprit! Spy Kids will be held at the York Community Center on Monday, Sept. 23 from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. and is open to students in grades 2 - 5.
Monday, Sept. 30
• Spy Kids
CALLING ALL KID DETECTIVES: Your expertise is needed in our quest to solve mysteries! During York Parks and Rec Spy Kids participants will be unraveling riddles, discovering clues, investigating evidence, and interrogating witnesses all in a search to find the culprit! Spy Kids will be held at the York Community Center on Monday, Sept. 30 from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. and is open to students in grades 2 - 5.
Friday, Oct. 4
• Middle School Dodgeball Tournament
Dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge. Get your teams together and costumes ready for a night of fun with a middle school dodgeball tournament on Friday, Oct. 4 at the York City Auditorium. Don’t want to play? That’s ok, come and hang out and cheer on your friends from 8 - 11 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Each team will have 8 people and must consist of at least 3 girls. Open to kids in grades 6 - 8.
Saturday, Oct. 5
• Munchkin Mornings
Bring your toddlers to enjoy some play time and burn off energy at the York Community Center gym on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 - 11 a.m. Drop in and play whenever. York Parks & Rec will have balls, scooters, tunnels, etc. that will let the tots be creative and interact with each other. Open to kids ages 5 and under.
Saturday, Oct. 26
• Pumpkin Decorating
Come decorate pumpkins with York Parks & Rec on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. at the York Community Center. We’ll have some pumpkins, paint, feathers, glitter, carving tools, markers, google eyes and anything else that you could possibly need!
Sunday, Oct. 27
• Haunt at the Holthus
York Parks & Rec will be joining the Holthus Convention Center crew for Haunt at the Holthus again this year on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 - 6 p.m. Children 6th grade and below will spend the afternoon trick-or-treating, decorating pumpkins, playing Halloween themed games led by York Parks & Rec, and much more! Local businesses will be handing out the goodies throughout the ballroom maze. Admission is a non-perishable food item or $1/child. Food items and monetary donations will be passed on to Blue Valley Community Action York County Food Pantry. Open to kids in 6th grade and under.
Saturday, Nov. 2
• Munchkin Mornings
Bring your toddlers to enjoy some play time and burn off energy at the York Community Center gym on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 - 11 a.m. Drop in and play whenever. York Parks & Rec will have balls, scooters, tunnels, etc. that will let the tots be creative and interact with each other. Open to kids ages 5 and under.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
• Read & Rec
Join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for book check-out, crafts, story time and SWIMMING during Read & Rec on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
• Lego Land
We have the Legos, you have the imagination! Join York Parks & Rec for Lego Land on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the York Community Center from 3:30 - 5 p.m. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
• Read & Rec
Join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for book check-out, crafts, story time and SWIMMING during Read & Rec on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
• Lego Land
We have the Legos, you have the imagination! Join York Parks & Rec for Lego Land on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the York Community Center from 3:30 - 5 p.m. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
• Read & Rec
Join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for book check-out, crafts, story time and SWIMMING during Read & Rec on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
• Lego Land
We have the Legos, you have the imagination! Join York Parks & Rec for Lego Land on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the York Community Center from 3:30 - 5 p.m. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
• Read & Rec
Join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for book check-out, crafts, story time and SWIMMING during Read & Rec on Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
• Lego Land
We have the Legos, you have the imagination! Join York Parks & Rec for Lego Land on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the York Community Center from 3:30 - 5 p.m. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Monday, Dec. 2
• Tot Time
Give yourself an hour of freedom and your toddler some time to make friends, play games, discover crafts and learn developmental skills at York Parks & Rec’s Tot Time. Tot Time is held at the York Community Center from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 and is open to tots ages 3 - 5 years.
Saturday, Dec. 7
• Munchkin Mornings
Bring your toddlers to enjoy some play time and burn off energy at the York Community Center gym on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 - 11 a.m. Drop in and play whenever. York Parks & Rec will have balls, scooters, tunnels, etc. that will let the tots be creative and interact with each other. Open to kids ages 5 and under.
Monday, Dec. 9
• Tot Time
Give yourself an hour of freedom and your toddler some time to make friends, play games, discover crafts and learn developmental skills at York Parks & Rec’s Tot Time. Tot Time is held at the York Community Center from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 and is open to tots ages 3 - 5 years.
Friday, Dec. 13
• Parents Night Out — Holiday Edition
Parents, still have some holiday shopping or wrapping that needs to be done? Kids, do you enjoy swimming, movies, pizza, and games? Come out for the Parent’s Night Out —Holiday Edition on Friday, Dec. 13 at the York Community Center from 5:30 - 9 p.m. The cost is $10 per child and they must be registered by Dec. 9.
Saturday, Dec. 14
• Candy Cane Hunt & Cookie Decorating
York Parks & Rec will be teaming up with York Area Young Professionals again this year to provide a morning of holiday fun! York Parks & Rec will hide candy canes throughout East Hill Park on Saturday, Dec. 14 where we welcome you to come hunt for candy canes and try to collect as many as possible starting at 9 a.m. Then directly following that, we will head over to York College’s Sack Hall to decorate cookies, provided by York Area Young Professionals. All ages are welcome and it is a free event!
Monday, Dec. 16
• Tot Time
Give yourself an hour of freedom and your toddler some time to make friends, play games, discover crafts and learn developmental skills at York Parks & Rec’s Tot Time. Tot Time is held at the York Community Center from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 and is open to tots ages 3 - 5 years.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
• Polar Bear Plunge Pool Party
It might be cold and snowy outside, but inside the pool is nice and warm! Join York Parks and Rec on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 2:30 - 5 p.m. for a polar bear plunge in 85-degree water which is perfect for a pool party! Open to kids in Kindergarten and up.
Monday, Dec. 23
• Tot Time
Give yourself an hour of freedom and your toddler some time to make friends, play games, discover crafts and learn developmental skills at York Parks & Rec’s Tot Time. Tot Time is held at the York Community Center from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23 and is open to tots ages 3 - 5 years.
Dec. 26, 27, 30 & 31
• Snowblazers
*NEW TIMES* Stay warm during the cold winter weather by joining York Parks and Recreation! New this year, Snowblazers will have your children all day to make it easier on working parents. On Dec. 26, 27, 30 and 31 we’ll play games, eat snacks, construct crafts, provide lunch and don’t forget we’ll swim in the afternoon! We’ll even have a New Year’s Party on the last day! Snowblazers is held at the York Community Center and is open to kids in grades K-5.