Thursday, Jan. 16
• Artistic Me!
Kids are invited to let their artistic juices flow by becoming an artist using clay, markers, foam, stickers, paint, crayons, cardboard and much more! Then, once they’ve created master pieces, York Parks and Recreation will have a spot saved at the fair to have their work on display! Come and show off your artwork on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 3:30 – 5 p.m. at the York Community Center. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Friday, Jan. 17
• Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story & Snack Time in Henderson
Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story and Snack time will be held on Friday, Jan. 17 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at Living Hope Church in Henderson. Children ages 0-5 years old are invited to burn off some energy indoors during the cold weather months.
Monday, Jan. 20
• Crop Science Investigation
The Crop Science Investigation for youth program will conduct soil sample analysis at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at the 4-H Building on the York County Fairgrounds. Please RSVP to jrees2@unl.edu.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
• Science Reactors
Kids can unlock their inner scientist by joining York Parks and Rec for Science Reactors. Discover some of the coolest secrets about science in everyday life on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the York Community Center from 3:30 – 5 p.m. Open to students in grades 3 – 5.
Thursday, Jan. 23
• Artistic Me!
Kids are invited to let their artistic juices flow by becoming an artist using clay, markers, foam, stickers, paint, crayons, cardboard and much more! Then, once they’ve created master pieces, York Parks and Recreation will have a spot saved at the fair to have their work on display! Come and show off your artwork on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 3:30 – 5 p.m. at the York Community Center. Open to kids in grades K-5.
• LEGO Night in Geneva
All ages are welcome to LEGO Night at the Geneva Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6 – 8 p.m. Over 10,000 LEGO and DUPLO bricks and pieces are available to build with. Build something in the night’s theme or build anything you dream up. Creations are displayed in the library for one week, and posted online.
Friday, Jan. 24
• Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story & Snack Time in Henderson
Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story and Snack time will be held on Friday, Jan. 24 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at Living Hope Church in Henderson. Children ages 0-5 years old are invited to burn off some energy indoors during the cold weather months.
Thursday, Jan. 27-31
• Water Babies
York Parks and Rec will hold Water Babies Jan. 27 – 31 at the York Community Center Pool from 5:30 – 6 p.m. daily. This program is for children 6 months to 4 years of age and their parents. It will build swimming readiness by emphasizing fun and safety in the water. Swim diapers must be used unless potty trained.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
• Science Reactors
Kids can unlock their inner scientist by joining York Parks and Rec for Science Reactors. Discover some of the coolest secrets about science in everyday life on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the York Community Center from 3:30 – 5 p.m. Open to students in grades 3 – 5.
Thursday, Jan. 30
• Artistic Me!
Kids are invited to let their artistic juices flow by becoming an artist using clay, markers, foam, stickers, paint, crayons, cardboard and much more! Then, once they’ve created master pieces, York Parks and Recreation will have a spot saved at the fair to have their work on display! Come and show off your artwork on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 3:30 – 5 p.m. at the York Community Center. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Friday, Jan. 31
• Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story & Snack Time in Henderson
Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story and Snack time will be held on Friday, Jan. 31 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at Living Hope Church in Henderson. Children ages 0-5 years old are invited to burn off some energy indoors during the cold weather months.
Saturday, Feb. 1
• Munchkin Mornings
Bring your toddlers to enjoy some play time and burn off energy during Munchkin Mornings at the York Community Center gym on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 - 11 a.m. Drop in and play whenever. York Parks & Rec will have balls, scooters, tunnels, etc. that will let the tots be creative and interact with each other. Open to kids ages 5 and under.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
• Tot Picasso
Calling all toddlers who are creative and don’t mind getting a little paint, clay or ink on their hands! Come create masterpieces with York Parks and Rec during Tot Picasso on Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the York Community Center.
Friday, Feb. 7
• Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story & Snack Time in Henderson
Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story and Snack time will be held on Friday, Feb. 7 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at Living Hope Church in Henderson. Children ages 0-5 years old are invited to burn off some energy indoors during the cold weather months.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
• Tot Picasso
Calling all toddlers who are creative and don’t mind getting a little paint, clay or ink on their hands! Come create masterpieces with York Parks and Rec during Tot Picasso on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the York Community Center.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
• Tot Picasso
Calling all toddlers who are creative and don’t mind getting a little paint, clay or ink on their hands! Come create masterpieces with York Parks and Rec during Tot Picasso on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the York Community Center.
Friday, Jan. 21
• Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story & Snack Time in Henderson
Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story and Snack time will be held on Friday, Feb. 21 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at Living Hope Church in Henderson. Children ages 0-5 years old are invited to burn off some energy indoors during the cold weather months.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
• Tot Picasso
Calling all toddlers who are creative and don’t mind getting a little paint, clay or ink on their hands! Come create masterpieces with York Parks and Rec during Tot Picasso on Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the York Community Center.
Friday, Feb. 28
• Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story & Snack Time in Henderson
Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story and Snack time will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at Living Hope Church in Henderson. Children ages 0-5 years old are invited to burn off some energy indoors during the cold weather months.
• Middle School ‘Lock-In’
York Parks and Rec invite students in grades 6 – 8 to the York Community Center for a late-night after-hours party on Friday, Feb. 28 from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. There will be swimming, eating snacks and playing video games as well as other games in the gym. This will be a night you don’t want to miss.
