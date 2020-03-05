Friday, March 6
• Library Learning Time with Mrs. B
Walkers, wigglers and crawlers are invited to join Mrs. B on Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. for a themed learning time that includes stories, activities and crafts at Kilgore Memorial Library in York.
Saturday, March 7
• Munchkin Mornings
Bring your toddlers to enjoy some play time and burn off energy during Munchkin Mornings at the York Community Center gym on Saturday, March 7 from 10 - 11 a.m. Drop in and play whenever. York Parks & Rec will have balls, scooters, tunnels, etc. that will let tots interact with each other.
Open to kids ages 5 and under.
Monday, March 9
• Pee Wee Sports
York Parks and Rec’s Pee Wee Sports includes playing games in the gym and learning sport skills. Skills will include dribbling, catching, throwing and running! Sports will include, basketball, volleyball, football, scooters ball, wiffleball and kickball! Pee Wee Sports is for kids in Preschool through 1st Grade and will be held on Monday, March 9 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at either the York Community Center of York City Auditorium.
• Girl Scout Troop #50011 Meeting
Girl Scout Troop #50011 will meet Monday, March 9, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., in the community center.
Tuesday, March 10
• Read & Rec
Kids in grades K - 5 are invited to join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for crafts and story time and swimming during Read & Rec on Tuesday, March 10 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center.
• Toddler Storytime in Geneva
The Geneva Public Library will host Toddler Storytime on Tuesday, March 10 from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, March 12
• Grandparents Day
Looking for something to fill your spring break? Kids in grades K-5 are invited to join York Parks & Rec for a morning of learning, playing and laughing with the wonderful group at the York Senior Center. Want to bring along your own grandparent? Absolutely! We will learn the basics of cards, knitting and baking on Thursday, March 12 from 9 - 11 a.m. at the York Senior Center.
Friday, March 13
• Library Learning Time with Mrs. B
Walkers, wigglers and crawlers are invited to join Mrs. B on Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. for a themed learning time that includes stories, activities and crafts at Kilgore Memorial Library in York.
Sunday, March 15
• Dungeons and Dragons of Geneva
Dungeons and Dragons of Geneva will be held on Sunday, March 15 from 3 - 6 p.m. in the small meeting room at the Geneva Public Library.
Monday, March 16
• Teens & Tweens Gaming Days at Kilgore Memorial Library
Join other teens and tweens as we game on the Big Screens on Monday, March 16 from 2 - 3:30 p.m. at Kilgore Memorial Library. We will be playing Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch. Snacks and Drinks will be provided.
• Pee Wee Sports
York Parks and Rec’s Pee Wee Sports includes playing games in the gym and learning sport skills. Skills will include dribbling, catching, throwing and running! Sports will include, basketball, volleyball, football, scooters ball, wiffleball and kickball! Pee Wee Sports is for kids in Preschool through 1st Grade and will be held on Monday, March 16 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at either the York Community Center of York City Auditorium.
Tuesday, March 17
• Family Trivia Night at Kilgore Memorial Library
Kilgore Memorial Library will host Family Trivia Night on Tuesday, March 17 from 6:30 - 8 p.m. This event is fun for the whole family! Come and test your knowledge to see who knows the most! There will be both easy and hard questions on a variety of subjects. Snacks and Drinks will be provided.
• Read & Rec
Kids in grades K - 5 are invited to join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for crafts and story time and swimming during Read & Rec on Tuesday, March 17 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center.
• Toddler Storytime in Geneva
The Geneva Public Library will host Toddler Storytime on Tuesday, March 17 from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, March 19
• York Youth Involvement Fair
The Youth Involvement Fair is a one-stop-shop for all activities for the youth in our community and surrounding areas. Parents can sign their kids up with over 30 organizations in one place on one night. You don’t want to miss this night and the convenience it provides! The Youth Involvement Fair will be held on Thursday, March 19 at the York City Auditorium from 5 - 7 p.m.
Friday, March 20
• Library Learning Time with Mrs. B
Walkers, wigglers and crawlers are invited to join Mrs. B on Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. for a themed learning time that includes stories, activities and crafts at Kilgore Memorial Library in York.
Monday, March 23
• Pee Wee Sports
York Parks and Rec’s Pee Wee Sports includes playing games in the gym and learning sport skills. Skills will include dribbling, catching, throwing and running! Sports will include, basketball, volleyball, football, scooters ball, wiffleball and kickball! Pee Wee Sports is for kids in Preschool through 1st Grade and will be held on Monday, March 23 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at either the York Community Center of York City Auditorium.
Tuesday, March 24
• Read & Rec
Kids in grades K - 5 are invited to join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for crafts and story time and swimming during Read & Rec on Tuesday, March 24 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center.
• Toddler Storytime in Geneva
The Geneva Public Library will host Toddler Storytime on Tuesday, March 24 from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
• York Science Expo
The York Science Expo will be held on Tuesday, March 24. Presentations to science experts will take place from 6 – 6:30 p.m. and public viewing of the science expo projects will take place from 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.
