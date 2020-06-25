June 29 - July 2
• Ready, Set, Rally!
York Parks & Rec will hold their 10 and under tennis league ‘Ready, Set, Rally!’ Monday through Thursday June 29 – July 2 at the York High School Tennis Courts from 9 – 10:30 a.m. The league is open to kids ages 6-10 and teaches the fundamentals of tennis at a pace where the kids will develop a passion for the game. Parks and Rec provides age appropriate raquets for each child which they get to take with them at the end of the week. Age appropriate balls and court sizes will also be used. Everything is slowed down and sized down so kids can learn the game easier. Registrations are available at the Community Center and online at www.cityofyork.net.
July 6 - 9
• Artistic Me!
Kids are invited to let their artistic juices flow during Artistic Me! Planned for July 6-9 from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the York Community Center. Kids in grades K-5 are invited to become and artist using clay, markers, foam, stickers, paint, crayons, cardboard and much more. There will be an opportunity to display art pieces at the York County Fair. Registration deadline is June 29.
July 6-10
• Best Friends Summer Camp
York Parks & Rec will be holding their ‘Best Friends Week’ Summer Camp July 6 – 10 from 1-5 p.m. each day. Bring a friend or create a new friendship during the 2020 summer camp. The first week is always so much fun, so let’s focus on building friendships as we kick off summer. The week will focus on team building and teamwork with partner activities like egg tosses, friendship bracelets, three-legged races, trust walks and lots of fun duo activities. Activities will be held at the York City Auditorium on Mondays; East Hill Park on Tuesdays – Thursdays and at the York Family Aquatic Center on Fridays. Open to kids in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade. Registration deadline is June 29.
Thursday, July 9
• Parents Night Out
York Parks & Rec will be hosting Parents Night Out on Thursday, July 9 from 5:30 – 9 p.m. and is open to kids ages 3 years to 5th grade. Parents do you need a place to drop off your kids while you go on a date night or are you just looking for a night to do some things kid-free? If so let York Parks & Rec help. They will be playing games, swimming and eating pizza all night.
July 13-17
• This Way to the Beach Summer Camp
York Parks & Rec will be holding their ‘This Way to the Beach’ Summer Camp July 13 – 17 from 1-5 p.m. each day. Grab you flip flops, sunscreen and towels as we head to the beach! We will have a sand castle building contest and hunt for seashells. We may not be close to the ocean but that won’t stop us from having fun in the sun. Activities will be held at the York City Auditorium on Mondays; East Hill Park on Tuesdays – Thursdays and at the York Family Aquatic Center on Fridays. Open to kids in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade. Registration deadline is July 6.
