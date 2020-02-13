Thursday, Feb. 13
• Float for Life
This is a class designed for infants to learn how to survival float if they were to ever fall into water and no one else is around. Drowning is the #2 cause of death in infants only second to car accidents. Our trained staff wants every child to know how to self-rescue if the situation ever came to it. This class is FREE to whoever wants to participate and will be held at the York Community Center Pool on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 5:30 - 5:50 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
• Library Learning Time with Mrs. B
Walkers, wigglers and crawlers are invited to join Mrs. B on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. for a themed learning time that includes stories, activities and crafts at Kilgore Memorial Library in York.
Saturday, Feb. 15
• York College Storytelling Festival
The York College Storytelling Festival will be held at Kilgore Memorial Library on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Join us as we welcome students from York College. The students will be using skills they have learned in the classroom to tell stories. This is another family-friendly event hosted by Kilgore Memorial Library.
Sunday, Feb. 16
• Dungeons and Dragons of Geneva
Dungeons and Dragons of Geneva will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 3 - 6 p.m. in the small meeting room at the Geneva Public Library.
• York 4-H Kick Off
4-H families, or anyone interested in joining 4-H, are invited to the York Community Center on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 5 – 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to swim, play in the gym and eat pizza. You can also enroll in 4-H – we’ll have computers ready. Call 362-5508, to help us with our food count, but if you forget, please come anyway.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
• Family Trivia Night at Kilgore Memorial Library
Kilgore Memorial Library will host Family Trivia Night on Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 6:30 - 8 p.m. This event is fun for the whole family! Come and test your knowledge to see who knows the most! There will be both easy and hard questions on a variety of subjects. Snacks and Drinks will be provided.
• Float for Life
This is a class designed for infants to learn how to survival float if they were to ever fall into water and no one else is around. Drowning is the #2 cause of death in infants only second to car accidents. Our trained staff wants every child to know how to self-rescue if the situation ever came to it. This class is FREE to whoever wants to participate and will be held at the York Community Center Pool on Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 5:30 - 5:50 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
• Tot Picasso
Calling all toddlers who are creative and don’t mind getting a little paint, clay or ink on their hands! Come create masterpieces with York Parks and Rec during Tot Picasso on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the York Community Center.
Thursday, Feb. 20
• Float for Life
This is a class designed for infants to learn how to survival float if they were to ever fall into water and no one else is around. Drowning is the #2 cause of death in infants only second to car accidents. Our trained staff wants every child to know how to self-rescue if the situation ever came to it. This class is FREE to whoever wants to participate and will be held at the York Community Center Pool on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 5:30 - 5:50 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
• Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story & Snack Time in Henderson
Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story and Snack time will be held on Friday, Feb. 21 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at Living Hope Church in Henderson. Children ages 0-5 years old are invited to burn off some energy indoors during the cold weather months.
• Fairmont Library Game Day
The Fairmont Library will host games starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.
• Library Learning Time with Mrs. B
Walkers, wigglers and crawlers are invited to join Mrs. B on Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. for a themed learning time that includes stories, activities and crafts at Kilgore Memorial Library in York.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
• Float for Life
This is a class designed for infants to learn how to survival float if they were to ever fall into water and no one else is around. Drowning is the #2 cause of death in infants only second to car accidents. Our trained staff wants every child to know how to self-rescue if the situation ever came to it. This class is FREE to whoever wants to participate and will be held at the York Community Center Pool on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 5:30 - 5:50 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
• Tot Picasso
Calling all toddlers who are creative and don’t mind getting a little paint, clay or ink on their hands! Come create masterpieces with York Parks and Rec during Tot Picasso on Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the York Community Center.
Thursday, Feb. 27
• Lego Night at Geneva Public Library
All ages are welcome to LEGO Night on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Geneva Public Library. Over 10,000 LEGO and DUPLO bricks and pieces are available to build with. Build something in the night’s theme or build anything you dream up. Creations are displayed in the library for one week, and posted online.
• Float for Life
This is a class designed for infants to learn how to survival float if they were to ever fall into water and no one else is around. Drowning is the #2 cause of death in infants only second to car accidents. Our trained staff wants every child to know how to self-rescue if the situation ever came to it. This class is FREE to whoever wants to participate and will be held at the York Community Center Pool on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 5:30 - 5:50 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
• Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story & Snack Time in Henderson
Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story and Snack time will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at Living Hope Church in Henderson. Children ages 0-5 years old are invited to burn off some energy indoors during the cold weather months.
• Library Learning Time with Mrs. B
Walkers, wigglers and crawlers are invited to join Mrs. B on Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. for a themed learning time that includes stories, activities and crafts at Kilgore Memorial Library in York.
• Middle School ‘Lock-In’
York Parks and Rec invite students in grades 6 – 8 to the York Community Center for a late-night after-hours party on Friday, Feb. 28 from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. There will be swimming, eating snacks and playing video games as well as other games in the gym. This will be a night you don’t want to miss.
Saturday, Feb. 29
• York Young Professionals Leap Into Summer
York’s Young Professionals will host a Leap Into Summer event on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the York City Auditorium. Families are invited to come and celebrate the extra day in February by enjoying some summer yard games – indoors. The event is BYOB and please bring a side dish or snack to enjoy, the Young Professionals will provide the pizza. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. and is free to Young Professional members, $5 for non-members and kids are free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.