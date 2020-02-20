Thursday, Feb. 20
• Float for Life
This is a class designed for infants to learn how to survival float if they were to ever fall into water and no one else is around. Drowning is the #2 cause of death in infants only second to car accidents. Our trained staff wants every child to know how to self-rescue if the situation ever came to it. This class is FREE to whoever wants to participate and will be held at the York Community Center Pool on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 5:30 - 5:50 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
• Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story & Snack Time in Henderson
Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story and Snack time will be held on Friday, Feb. 21 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at Living Hope Church in Henderson. Children ages 0-5 years old are invited to burn off some energy indoors during the cold weather months.
• Fairmont Library Game Day
The Fairmont Library will host games starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.
• Library Learning Time with Mrs. B
Walkers, wigglers and crawlers are invited to join Mrs. B on Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. for a themed learning time that includes stories, activities and crafts at Kilgore Memorial Library in York.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
• Float for Life
This is a class designed for infants to learn how to survival float if they were to ever fall into water and no one else is around. Drowning is the #2 cause of death in infants only second to car accidents. Our trained staff wants every child to know how to self-rescue if the situation ever came to it. This class is FREE to whoever wants to participate and will be held at the York Community Center Pool on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 5:30 - 5:50 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
• Tot Picasso
Calling all toddlers who are creative and don’t mind getting a little paint, clay or ink on their hands! Come create masterpieces with York Parks and Rec during Tot Picasso on Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the York Community Center.
Thursday, Feb. 27
• Lego Night at Geneva Public Library
All ages are welcome to LEGO Night on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Geneva Public Library. Over 10,000 LEGO and DUPLO bricks and pieces are available to build with. Build something in the night’s theme or build anything you dream up. Creations are displayed in the library for one week, and posted online.
• Float for Life
This is a class designed for infants to learn how to survival float if they were to ever fall into water and no one else is around. Drowning is the #2 cause of death in infants only second to car accidents. Our trained staff wants every child to know how to self-rescue if the situation ever came to it. This class is FREE to whoever wants to participate and will be held at the York Community Center Pool on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 5:30 - 5:50 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
• Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story & Snack Time in Henderson
Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story and Snack time will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at Living Hope Church in Henderson. Children ages 0-5 years old are invited to burn off some energy indoors during the cold weather months.
• Library Learning Time with Mrs. B
Walkers, wigglers and crawlers are invited to join Mrs. B on Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. for a themed learning time that includes stories, activities and crafts at Kilgore Memorial Library in York.
• Middle School ‘Lock-In’
York Parks and Rec invite students in grades 6 – 8 to the York Community Center for a late-night after-hours party on Friday, Feb. 28 from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. There will be swimming, eating snacks and playing video games as well as other games in the gym. This will be a night you don’t want to miss.
Saturday, Feb. 29
• York Young Professionals Leap Into Summer
York’s Young Professionals will host a Leap Into Summer event on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the York City Auditorium. Families are invited to come and celebrate the extra day in February by enjoying some summer yard games – indoors. The event is BYOB and please bring a side dish or snack to enjoy, the Young Professionals will provide the pizza. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. and is free to Young Professional members, $5 for non-members and kids are free.
Monday, March 2
• Pee Wee Sports
York Parks and Rec’s Pee Wee Sports includes playing games in the gym and learning sport skills. Skills will include dribbling, catching, throwing and running! Sports will include, basketball, volleyball, football, scooters ball, wiffleball and kickball! Pee Wee Sports is for kids in Preschool through 1st Grade and will be held on Monday, March 2 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at either the York Community Center of York City Auditorium.
Tuesday, March 3
• Read & Rec
Kids in grades K - 5 are invited to join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for crafts and story time and swimming during Read & Rec on Tuesday, March 3 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center.
Friday, March 6
• Library Learning Time with Mrs. B
Walkers, wigglers and crawlers are invited to join Mrs. B on Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. for a themed learning time that includes stories, activities and crafts at Kilgore Memorial Library in York.
Saturday, March 7
• Munchkin Mornings
Bring your toddlers to enjoy some play time and burn off energy during Munchkin Mornings at the York Community Center gym on Saturday, March 7 from 10 - 11 a.m. Drop in and play whenever. York Parks & Rec will have balls, scooters, tunnels, etc. that will let the tots be creative and interact with each other. Open to kids ages 5 and under.
Monday, March 9
• Pee Wee Sports
York Parks and Rec’s Pee Wee Sports includes playing games in the gym and learning sport skills. Skills will include dribbling, catching, throwing and running! Sports will include, basketball, volleyball, football, scooters ball, wiffleball and kickball! Pee Wee Sports is for kids in Preschool through 1st Grade and will be held on Monday, March 9 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at either the York Community Center of York City Auditorium.
Tuesday, March 10
• Read & Rec
Kids in grades K - 5 are invited to join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for crafts and story time and swimming during Read & Rec on Tuesday, March 10 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center.
Thursday, March 12
• Grandparents Day
Looking for something to fill your spring break? Kids in grades K-5 are invited to join York Parks & Rec for a morning of learning, playing and laughing with the wonderful group at the York Senior Center. Want to bring along your own grandparent? Absolutely! We will learn the basics of cards, knitting and baking on Thursday, March 12 from 9 - 11 a.m. at the York Senior Center.
Friday, March 13
• Library Learning Time with Mrs. B
Walkers, wigglers and crawlers are invited to join Mrs. B on Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. for a themed learning time that includes stories, activities and crafts at Kilgore Memorial Library in York.
Monday, March 16
• Teens & Tweens Gaming Days at Kilgore Memorial Library
Join other teens and tweens as we game on the Big Screens on Monday, March 16 from 2 - 3:30 p.m. at Kilgore Memorial Library. We will be playing Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch. Snacks and Drinks will be provided.
• Pee Wee Sports
York Parks and Rec’s Pee Wee Sports includes playing games in the gym and learning sport skills. Skills will include dribbling, catching, throwing and running! Sports will include, basketball, volleyball, football, scooters ball, wiffleball and kickball! Pee Wee Sports is for kids in Preschool through 1st Grade and will be held on Monday, March 16 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at either the York Community Center of York City Auditorium.
Tuesday, March 17
• Family Trivia Night at Kilgore Memorial Library
Kilgore Memorial Library will host Family Trivia Night on Tuesday, March 17 from 6:30 - 8 p.m. This event is fun for the whole family! Come and test your knowledge to see who knows the most! There will be both easy and hard questions on a variety of subjects. Snacks and Drinks will be provided.
• Read & Rec
Kids in grades K - 5 are invited to join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for crafts and story time and swimming during Read & Rec on Tuesday, March 17 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center.
Thursday, March 19
• Youth Involvement Fair
The Youth Involvement Fair is a one-stop-shop for all activities for the youth in our community and surrounding areas. Parents can sign their kids up with over 30 organizations in one place on one night. You don’t want to miss this night and the convenience it provides! The Youth Involvement Fair will be held on Thursday, March 19 at the York City Auditorium from 5 - 7 p.m.
Friday, March 20
• Library Learning Time with Mrs. B
Walkers, wigglers and crawlers are invited to join Mrs. B on Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. for a themed learning time that includes stories, activities and crafts at Kilgore Memorial Library in York.
Monday, March 23
• Pee Wee Sports
York Parks and Rec’s Pee Wee Sports includes playing games in the gym and learning sport skills. Skills will include dribbling, catching, throwing and running! Sports will include, basketball, volleyball, football, scooters ball, wiffleball and kickball! Pee Wee Sports is for kids in Preschool through 1st Grade and will be held on Monday, March 23 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at either the York Community Center of York City Auditorium.
Tuesday, March 24
• Read & Rec
Kids in grades K - 5 are invited to join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for crafts and story time and swimming during Read & Rec on Tuesday, March 24 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center.
Thursday, March 26
• Lego Night at Geneva Public Library
All ages are welcome to LEGO Night on Thursday, March 26 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Geneva Public Library. Over 10,000 LEGO and DUPLO bricks and pieces are available to build with. Build something in the night’s theme or build anything you dream up. Creations are displayed in the library for one week, and posted online.
Friday, March 27
• Library Learning Time with Mrs. B
Walkers, wigglers and crawlers are invited to join Mrs. B on Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m. for a themed learning time that includes stories, activities and crafts at Kilgore Memorial Library in York.
Monday, March 30
• Pee Wee Sports
York Parks and Rec’s Pee Wee Sports includes playing games in the gym and learning sport skills. Skills will include dribbling, catching, throwing and running! Sports will include, basketball, volleyball, football, scooters ball, wiffleball and kickball! Pee Wee Sports is for kids in Preschool through 1st Grade and will be held on Monday, March 30 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at either the York Community Center of York City Auditorium.
Tuesday, March 31
• Read & Rec
Kids in grades K - 5 are invited to join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for crafts and story time and swimming during Read & Rec on Tuesday, March 31 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center.
