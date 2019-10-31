Thursday, Oct. 31
• Not So Scary Trick or Treat
Kilgore Memorial Library will host a Not So Scary Trick or Treat for preschoolers on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the library.
• Emmanuel Lutheran Trunk or Treat
Trunk or Treat at Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 – 8 p.m. in the northeast parking lot at 9th & Beaver. Kids - wear your costumes for a fun, safe, free evening of collecting treats at the cars and playing games. Children should be accompanied by an adult. No time for supper - Grab a $2 meal deal (hot dog, chips and beverage) sponsored by ELY.
• York Downtown Trick-or-Treating
The York Area Chamber will host Trick-or-Treating in downtown York on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 3 – 5 p.m.
• Geneva United Methodist Trunk or Treat
The Geneva United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on 10th Street between H and I Streets.
• Gresham Community Club Trunk or Treat
The Gresham Community Club will be sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-7 p.m., at the west end of main street. Trunk set-up time will be 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to participate in passing out treats to the little ones.
• Trunk-or-Treat at McCool United Methodist Church
The McCool Junction United Methodist Church will be sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event at the church on Oct. 31, from 6-7:30 p.m.
• Halloweenie Roast
A Halloweenie Roast will be held at the Henderson Police Station on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. Fill your little ghosts and goblins up with free hot dogs before sending them out trick-or-treating.
• ‘Scare on the Square’ in Geneva
Geneva will hold their “Scare on the Square” from 4 - 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. A free meal will be served in the East Bullpen from 5 - 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
• Library Learning Time for Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers
Kilgore Memorial Library will hold Library Learning Time For Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers on Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Special guest will be Chef Todd Kirshenbaum.
• Village of Bradshaw Halloween Party
The Village of Bradshaw will be hosting a Children’s Halloween Party and Chili Cook-Off on Friday, Nov. 1 starting at 6 p.m. The costume contest will be held at 7 p.m.
• Stromsburg Downtown Boo
Due to the Cross County playoff football game the Stromsburg Chamber of Commerce and area businesses will host their “Downtown Boo” on Friday, Nov. 1. Treats and kids activities will be available in and around the town square. Join in for ghoulish games, freaky fun and frightening food.
Saturday, Nov. 2
• Munchkin Mornings
Bring your toddlers to enjoy some play time and burn off energy at the York Community Center gym on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 - 11 a.m. Drop in and play whenever. York Parks & Rec will have balls, scooters, tunnels, etc. that will let the tots be creative and interact with each other. Open to kids ages 5 and under.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
• Read & Rec
Join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for book check-out, crafts, story time and SWIMMING during Read & Rec on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
• Lego Land
We have the Legos, you have the imagination! Join York Parks & Rec for Lego Land on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the York Community Center from 3:30 - 5 p.m. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Friday, Nov. 8
• Library Learning Time for Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers
Kilgore Memorial Library will hold Library Learning Time For Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers on Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 11
• Girl Scout Troop #50011 Veterans Day open house
Girl Scout Troop #50011 will host an open house to honor all veterans on Monday, Nov. 11 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Benedict Community Center. Coffee and cupcakes will be served.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
• Read & Rec
Join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for book check-out, crafts, story time and SWIMMING during Read & Rec on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center. Open to kids in grades K-5.
• Geneva Library Story Time
Children ages 0-6 and their parent/caregiver are invited for read aloud stories and activities at the Geneva Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 11 - 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
• Lego Land
We have the Legos, you have the imagination! Join York Parks & Rec for Lego Land on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the York Community Center from 3:30 - 5 p.m. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Friday, Nov. 15
• Library Learning Time for Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers
Kilgore Memorial Library will hold Library Learning Time For Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers on Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
• Read & Rec
Join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for book check-out, crafts, story time and SWIMMING during Read & Rec on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center. Open to kids in grades K-5.
• Geneva Library Story Time
Children ages 0-6 and their parent/caregiver are invited for read aloud stories and activities at the Geneva Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 11 - 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
• Lego Land
We have the Legos, you have the imagination! Join York Parks & Rec for Lego Land on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the York Community Center from 3:30 - 5 p.m. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Friday, Nov. 22
• Stuffed Animal Sleepover
Children are encouraged to bring one stuffed animal friend to the Geneva Public Library for storytime and bedtime snacks on Friday, Nov. 22 from 6 - 7 p.m. The children will then have the opportunity to tuck their animals in and say goodnight, before leaving the library. The animals get to stay overnight in the library, and children are encouraged to return to the library Saturday to pick up their animal friends and learn what happened when the library closes. Registration is required for this free event.
Saturday, Nov. 23
• Story Time at the Fairmont Library
There will be story time and crafts at the Fairmont Library on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Sunday, Nov. 24
• Dungeons and Dragons of Geneva
Dungeons and Dragons of Geneva will meet on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 2:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the Geneva Public Library in the large meeting room.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
• Read & Rec
Join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for book check-out, crafts, story time and SWIMMING during Read & Rec on Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
• Lego Land
We have the Legos, you have the imagination! Join York Parks & Rec for Lego Land on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the York Community Center from 3:30 - 5 p.m. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Monday, Dec. 2
• Tot Time
Give yourself an hour of freedom and your toddler some time to make friends, play games, discover crafts and learn developmental skills at York Parks & Rec’s Tot Time. Tot Time is held at the York Community Center from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 and is open to tots ages 3 - 5 years.
Friday, Dec. 5
• Library Learning Time for Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers
Kilgore Memorial Library will hold Library Learning Time For Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers on Friday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
• Munchkin Mornings
Bring your toddlers to enjoy some play time and burn off energy at the York Community Center gym on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 - 11 a.m. Drop in and play whenever. York Parks & Rec will have balls, scooters, tunnels, etc. that will let the tots be creative and interact with each other. Open to kids ages 5 and under.
Monday, Dec. 9
• Tot Time
Give yourself an hour of freedom and your toddler some time to make friends, play games, discover crafts and learn developmental skills at York Parks & Rec’s Tot Time. Tot Time is held at the York Community Center from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 and is open to tots ages 3 - 5 years.
Friday, Dec. 13
• Parents Night Out — Holiday Edition
Parents, still have some holiday shopping or wrapping that needs to be done? Kids, do you enjoy swimming, movies, pizza, and games? Come out for the Parent’s Night Out —Holiday Edition on Friday, Dec. 13 at the York Community Center from 5:30 - 9 p.m. The cost is $10 per child and they must be registered by Dec. 9.
Saturday, Dec. 14
• Candy Cane Hunt & Cookie Decorating
York Parks & Rec will be teaming up with York Area Young Professionals again this year to provide a morning of holiday fun! York Parks & Rec will hide candy canes throughout East Hill Park on Saturday, Dec. 14 where we welcome you to come hunt for candy canes and try to collect as many as possible starting at 9 a.m. Then directly following that, we will head over to York College’s Sack Hall to decorate cookies, provided by York Area Young Professionals. All ages are welcome and it is a free event!
Monday, Dec. 16
• Tot Time
Give yourself an hour of freedom and your toddler some time to make friends, play games, discover crafts and learn developmental skills at York Parks & Rec’s Tot Time. Tot Time is held at the York Community Center from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 and is open to tots ages 3 - 5 years.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
• Polar Bear Plunge Pool Party
It might be cold and snowy outside, but inside the pool is nice and warm! Join York Parks and Rec on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 2:30 - 5 p.m. for a polar bear plunge in 85-degree water which is perfect for a pool party! Open to kids in Kindergarten and up.
Monday, Dec. 23
• Tot Time
Give yourself an hour of freedom and your toddler some time to make friends, play games, discover crafts and learn developmental skills at York Parks & Rec’s Tot Time. Tot Time is held at the York Community Center from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23 and is open to tots ages 3 - 5 years.
Dec. 26, 27, 30 & 31
• Snowblazers
*NEW TIMES* Stay warm during the cold winter weather by joining York Parks and Recreation! New this year, Snowblazers will have your children all day to make it easier on working parents. On Dec. 26, 27, 30 and 31 we’ll play games, eat snacks, construct crafts, provide lunch and don’t forget we’ll swim in the afternoon! We’ll even have a New Year’s Party on the last day! Snowblazers is held at the York Community Center and is open to kids in grades K-5.
