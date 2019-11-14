Friday, Nov. 15
• Library Learning Time for Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers
Kilgore Memorial Library will hold Library Learning Time For Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers on Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
• Read & Rec
Join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for book check-out, crafts, story time and SWIMMING during Read & Rec on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center. Open to kids in grades K-5.
• Geneva Library Story Time
Children ages 0-6 and their parent/caregiver are invited for read aloud stories and activities at the Geneva Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 11 - 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
• Lego Land
We have the Legos, you have the imagination! Join York Parks & Rec for Lego Land on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the York Community Center from 3:30 - 5 p.m. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Friday, Nov. 22
• Stuffed Animal Sleepover
Children are encouraged to bring one stuffed animal friend to the Geneva Public Library for storytime and bedtime snacks on Friday, Nov. 22 from 6 - 7 p.m. The children will then have the opportunity to tuck their animals in and say goodnight, before leaving the library. The animals get to stay overnight in the library, and children are encouraged to return to the library Saturday to pick up their animal friends and learn what happened when the library closes. Registration is required for this free event.
Saturday, Nov. 23
• Story Time at the Fairmont Library
There will be story time and crafts at the Fairmont Library on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Sunday, Nov. 24
• Dungeons and Dragons of Geneva
Dungeons and Dragons of Geneva will meet on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 2:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the Geneva Public Library in the large meeting room.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
• Read & Rec
Join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for book check-out, crafts, story time and SWIMMING during Read & Rec on Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
• Lego Land
We have the Legos, you have the imagination! Join York Parks & Rec for Lego Land on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the York Community Center from 3:30 - 5 p.m. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Monday, Dec. 2
• Tot Time
Give yourself an hour of freedom and your toddler some time to make friends, play games, discover crafts and learn developmental skills at York Parks & Rec’s Tot Time. Tot Time is held at the York Community Center from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 and is open to tots ages 3 - 5 years.
Friday, Dec. 5
• Library Learning Time for Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers
Kilgore Memorial Library will hold Library Learning Time For Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers on Friday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
• Munchkin Mornings
Bring your toddlers to enjoy some play time and burn off energy at the York Community Center gym on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 - 11 a.m. Drop in and play whenever. York Parks & Rec will have balls, scooters, tunnels, etc. that will let the tots be creative and interact with each other. Open to kids ages 5 and under.
Monday, Dec. 9
• Tot Time
Give yourself an hour of freedom and your toddler some time to make friends, play games, discover crafts and learn developmental skills at York Parks & Rec’s Tot Time. Tot Time is held at the York Community Center from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 and is open to tots ages 3 - 5 years.
Friday, Dec. 13
• Parents Night Out — Holiday Edition
Parents, still have some holiday shopping or wrapping that needs to be done? Kids, do you enjoy swimming, movies, pizza, and games? Come out for the Parent’s Night Out —Holiday Edition on Friday, Dec. 13 at the York Community Center from 5:30 - 9 p.m. The cost is $10 per child and they must be registered by Dec. 9.
Saturday, Dec. 14
• Candy Cane Hunt & Cookie Decorating
York Parks & Rec will be teaming up with York Area Young Professionals again this year to provide a morning of holiday fun! York Parks & Rec will hide candy canes throughout East Hill Park on Saturday, Dec. 14 where we welcome you to come hunt for candy canes and try to collect as many as possible starting at 9 a.m. Then directly following that, we will head over to York College’s Sack Hall to decorate cookies, provided by York Area Young Professionals.
Monday, Dec. 16
• Tot Time
Give yourself an hour of freedom and your toddler some time to make friends, play games, discover crafts and learn developmental skills at York Parks & Rec’s Tot Time. Tot Time is held at the York Community Center from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 and is open to tots ages 3 - 5 years.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
• Polar Bear Plunge Pool Party
It might be cold and snowy outside, but inside the pool is nice and warm! Join York Parks and Rec on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 2:30 - 5 p.m. for a polar bear plunge in 85-degree water which is perfect for a pool party! Open to kids in Kindergarten and up.
Monday, Dec. 23
• Tot Time
Give yourself an hour of freedom and your toddler some time to make friends, play games, discover crafts and learn developmental skills at York Parks & Rec’s Tot Time. Tot Time is held at the York Community Center from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23 and is open to tots ages 3 - 5 years.
Dec. 26, 27, 30 & 31
• Snowblazers
*NEW TIMES* Stay warm during the cold winter weather by joining York Parks and Recreation! New this year, Snowblazers will have your children all day to make it easier on working parents. On Dec. 26, 27, 30 and 31 we’ll play games, eat snacks, construct crafts, provide lunch and don’t forget we’ll swim in the afternoon! Snowblazers is held at the York Community Center and is open to kids in grades K-5.
