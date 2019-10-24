Thursday, Oct. 24
• LEGO Night in Geneva
All ages are welcome to LEGO Night at the Geneva Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 6 – 8 p.m. Over 10,000 LEGO and DUPLO bricks and pieces are available to build with. Build something in the night’s theme or build anything you dream up. Creations are displayed in the library for one week, and posted online.
Friday, Oct. 25
• Library Learning Time for Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers
Kilgore Memorial Library will hold Library Learning Time For Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers on Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27
• Dungeons and Dragons of Geneva
Dungeons and Dragons of Geneva will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Geneva Public Library in the large meeting room.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
• Toddler Storytime in Geneva
Children ages 0-6 and their parent/caregiver are invited to Toddler Storytime at the Geneva Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Read aloud stories and activities will take place from 11 – 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
• First Evangelical Lutheran Trunk-or-Treat
Show off your costume and join us for First Lutheran Church’s Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Lots of activities will be happening! Create yummy s’mores, a free hot dog meal (while supplies last), festive treats and giveaways, arts and crafts. It’s sure to be a fun time!
Friday, Nov. 1
• Library Learning Time for Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers
Kilgore Memorial Library will hold Library Learning Time For Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers on Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Special guest will be Chef Todd Kirshenbaum.
