June 29 - July 2
• Ready, Set, Rally!
York Parks & Rec will hold their 10 and under tennis league ‘Ready, Set, Rally!’ Monday through Thursday June 29 – July 2 at the York High School Tennis Courts from 9 – 10:30 a.m. The league is open to kids ages 6-10 and teaches the fundamentals of tennis at a pace where the kids will develop a passion for the game. Parks and Rec provides age appropriate raquets for each child which they get to take with them at the end of the week. Age appropriate balls and court sizes will also be used. Everything is slowed down and sized down so kids can learn the game easier. Registrations are available at the Community Center and online at www.cityofyork.net.
July 6 - 9
• Artistic Me!
Kids are invited to let their artistic juices flow during Artistic Me! Planned for July 6-9 from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the York Community Center. Kids in grades K-5 are invited to become and artist using clay, markers, foam, stickers, paint, crayons, cardboard and much more. There will be an opportunity to display art pieces at the York County Fair. Registration deadline is June 29.
July 6-10
• Best Friends Summer Camp
York Parks & Rec will be holding their ‘Best Friends Week’ Summer Camp July 6 – 10 from 1-5 p.m. each day. Bring a friend or create a new friendship during the 2020 summer camp. The first week is always so much fun, so let’s focus on building friendships as we kick off summer. The week will focus on team building and teamwork with partner activities like egg tosses, friendship bracelets, three-legged races, trust walks and lots of fun duo activities. Activities will be held at the York City Auditorium on Mondays; East Hill Park on Tuesdays – Thursdays and at the York Family Aquatic Center on Fridays. Open to kids in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade. Registration deadline is June 29.
Thursday, July 9
• Parents Night Out
York Parks & Rec will be hosting Parents Night Out on Thursday, July 9 from 5:30 – 9 p.m. and is open to kids ages 3 years to 5th grade. Parents do you need a place to drop off your kids while you go on a date night or are you just looking for a night to do some things kid-free? If so let York Parks & Rec help. They will be playing games, swimming and eating pizza all night.
July 13-17
• This Way to the Beach Summer Camp
York Parks & Rec will be holding their ‘This Way to the Beach’ Summer Camp July 13 – 17 from 1-5 p.m. each day. Grab you flip flops, sunscreen and towels as we head to the beach! We will have a sand castle building contest and hunt for seashells. We may not be close to the ocean but that won’t stop us from having fun in the sun. Activities will be held at the York City Auditorium on Mondays; East Hill Park on Tuesdays – Thursdays and at the York Family Aquatic Center on Fridays. Open to kids in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade. Registration deadline is July 6.
July 13-16
• Hometown Heroes
July 13-16 from 11 a.m. until noon at the York Community Center. Kids ages 3 through 5th grade can come get to know their hometown heroes as Parks and Rec staff will bring in the men and women from the community who serve every day such as police officers, firemen, military and doctors. Each day kids will learn about what they do for the community and how they can thank them. Registration deadline is July 6.
July 20-23
• Cookin’ & Bakin’
Cookin’ and Bakin’ with York Parks and Rec will be held July 20-23 at the 4-H Building on the York County Fairgrounds from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. each day. Kids are invited to join in the fun and indulge in four days filled with tasty treats and savory healthy dishes. Registration deadline is July 13.
July 20-24
• Explore the Outdoor Summer Camp
York Parks & Rec will be holding their ‘Explore the Outdoors’ Summer Camp July 20 – 24 from 1-5 p.m. each day. Do you want to feed turtles, go fishing, hold a snake, make s’mores and pitch a tent? This week of camp will be all that and more with the help of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts and UNL-Herpetology. It is time to remove technology and embrace the wilderness around York. Activities will be held at the York City Auditorium on Mondays; East Hill Park on Tuesdays – Thursdays and at the York Family Aquatic Center on Fridays. Open to kids in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade. Registration deadline is July 13.
Saturday, July 25
• Art in the Park
Come join York Parks and Rec for Art in the Park on Saturday, July 25 from 10 a.m. until noon at East Hill Park. Let your creative mind paint step-by-step with YPR’s own local artist. Everything will be provided all you have to do is bring your whole family and show up. No pre-registration is required and you can pay that day.
July 27-30
• Tot Time
Parents, give yourself and hour of freedom and your toddler some time to make friends, play games, discover crafts and learn developmental skills during Tot Time. Tot Time will be held July 27 – 30 from 11 a.m. until noon and is open to kids 3 – 5 years of age. Registration deadline is July 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.